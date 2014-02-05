Accumulation overbought and oversold
- Indicators
- Artem Kuzmin
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The Accumulation indicator with overbought and oversold zones.
Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.
A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones.
Simple and straightforward settings that are easy to match to the right tool
In the indicator, you can adjust:
Display depth of the indicator
Color of indicator levels
Nice idea ... From the Author