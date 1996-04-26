SFT Local Trend Signal

Arrow indicator, to determine adjustments and local trends

The arrow appears on the current bar and after closing the bar will not disappear.

Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement

Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Can be used when working with binary options


Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw.
  • Additional parameters for fine tuning.
  • Works on all timeframes and symbols.
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
  • Suitable for manual trading and development of Expert Advisors.

For more accurate entries and additional confirmation of signals, it can be used in conjunction with other indicators.


Setting up the indicator

  • TrendPeriod - indicator period;
  • Sensitivity - sensitivity from 1 to 10, the higher the more signals;
  • Smoothing - smoothing and filtering spurious signals from 1 to 10, the higher the fewer signals remain;
  • SoundAlert - use audio confirmation of signals.
  • EmailAlert -send Email notifications, configuration instructions are available here.

Trading Recommendations

  • When the red arrow appears, open Sell or Put (for options)
  • When the blue arrow appears, open Buy or Call (for options)
  • The trade direction should correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe.
  • Exit the trades at a reverse signal or at the defined SL and TP levels.
  • When using SL and TP, set SL beyond the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL.
  • Signals work well near significant levels, such levels are well shown by the Topical Levels indicator.

Other trading options are also possible, you can develop the most convenient tactics for you in the process of trading.

Additional information and a more detailed overview of trading methods can be seen here:

Trading strategies with indicator SFT Local Trend Signal


We wish you a stable and profitable trading.

Thank you for using our software.

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AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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INTRAQUOTES
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IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Ibrahim Aljaref
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XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
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Mikhail Tcvetkov
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The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
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