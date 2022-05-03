Force overbought and oversold
- Indicators
- Artem Kuzmin
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 May 2022
The Force Index indicator with overbought and oversold zones.
Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.
A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones.
Settings
- OBS Period - overbought/oversold calculation period
- Force Period - period of Force
- Price MA - prices for MA calculation
- Method MA - MA calculation method
- Line or Histo - display by line or histogram