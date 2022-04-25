Pair chart nrp obs
- Indicators
- Artem Kuzmin
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 April 2022
- Activations: 5
The indicator is based on pair trading methods. It is not redrawn unlike similar indicators.
Shows correlation between two selected instruments in percent for a predetermined period, and the positions of the instruments relative to each other.
Has a function for reverse display of any of the analyzed symbols - for instruments with negative correlation.
Can be drawn as a line or as a histogram.
Settings:
- Symb1 - first symbol name.
- Revers1 - reverse display of the first symbol.
- Symb2 - second symbol name.
- Revers2 - reverse display of the second symbol.
- ExtPeriod- calculation period in bars.
- Pair_Line_or_Histo - show correlation chart as a line or a histogram.
- Symb_Line_or_Histo - show price charts as a line or a histogram.