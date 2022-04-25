Pair chart nrp obs

The indicator is based on pair trading methods. It is not redrawn unlike similar indicators.

Shows correlation between two selected instruments in percent for a predetermined period, and the positions of the instruments relative to each other.

Has a function for reverse display of any of the analyzed symbols - for instruments with negative correlation.

Can be drawn as a line or as a histogram.

Settings:

  • Symb1 - first symbol name.
  • Revers1 - reverse display of the first symbol.
  • Symb2 - second symbol name.
  • Revers2 - reverse display of the second symbol.
  • ExtPeriod- calculation period in bars.
  • Pair_Line_or_Histo - show correlation chart as a line or a histogram.
  • Symb_Line_or_Histo - show price charts as a line or a histogram.
Reply to review