MTF Moving Averages overbought and oversold
- Indicators
- Artem Kuzmin
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 April 2022
- Activations: 5
MTF Moving Averages indicator with overbought and oversold zones.
Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.
A series of OBS (overbought and oversold) indicators - these are indicators that have been enhanced with overbought and oversold zones.
Another feature of this indicator is that the lines of the indicators (when analyzing several indicators in a single window) are not redrawn relative to each other when scrolling the chart.
Settings
- OBS Period - period of overbought/oversold calculation
- Period MA - period of MA
- Shift MA - shift MA
- Price MA - price MA calculation prices
- Method MA - MA calculation method
- Time Frame - time frame used for calculation of MA
- Line or Histo - displaying by line or histogram