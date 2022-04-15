Extremum bars
- Indicators
- Artem Kuzmin
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 15 April 2022
The indicator colors bars displaying prices of overbought and oversold areas on the chart. It will help you to estimate moments when market climate changes and the price has its local extreme values. It can be used both independently and as a good supplement to any channel trading system. And this indicator is easy-to-use in expert advisors due to usage of indicator buffers instead of graphical objects.
Settings
- ExtPeriod = 100 — indicator period;
- Sensitivity = 80 — indicator sensitivity.