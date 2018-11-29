SFT Trend Tape

One of the main components of successful trading is the correct determination of the direction of the market.

This indicator shows the general directionality of the price movement and is painted in the corresponding color.

Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading

It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw;
  • Simple and clear settings;
  • Works on all timeframes and symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and development of Expert Advisors;

For more accurate entries and additional confirmation of signals, it can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Setting up the indicator

  • Trend Tape Period - the period of the indicator calculation, the smaller the number the more sensitive;
  • Trend Tape Smoothing - smoothing mode, for more conservative and long-term trading;

Trading Recommendations

  • When the indicator is painted in red, only a Sell or Put position (for options) is considered for opening.
  • When the indicator is painted blue, only Buy or Call positions (for options) are considered for opening.
  • When dyeing the indicator yellow, you should refrain from opening any positions.
  • The direction of the transaction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.
  • Well proven in collaboration with the indicator SFT Fractal Support and Resistance

There are other options, in the process of trading, you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:

Trading strategy with indicator SFT Trend Tape  


We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

Thank you for using our software.

If you like it, then do a good deed and share the link with your friends.

Not to miss the release of new useful programs for trading - add as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING



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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Robby Suhendrawan
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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