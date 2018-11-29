SFT Trend Tape
- Indicators
-
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
One of the main components of successful trading is the correct determination of the direction of the market.
This indicator shows the general directionality of the price movement and is painted in the corresponding color.
Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading
It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency
Can be used when working with binary options
Distinctive features
- Does not redraw;
- Simple and clear settings;
- Works on all timeframes and symbols;
- Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
- Suitable for manual trading and development of Expert Advisors;
For more accurate entries and additional confirmation of signals, it can be used in conjunction with other indicators.
Setting up the indicator
- Trend Tape Period - the period of the indicator calculation, the smaller the number the more sensitive;
- Trend Tape Smoothing - smoothing mode, for more conservative and long-term trading;
Trading Recommendations
- When the indicator is painted in red, only a Sell or Put position (for options) is considered for opening.
- When the indicator is painted blue, only Buy or Call positions (for options) are considered for opening.
- When dyeing the indicator yellow, you should refrain from opening any positions.
- The direction of the transaction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.
- Well proven in collaboration with the indicator SFT Fractal Support and Resistance
There are other options, in the process of trading, you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.
For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:
Trading strategy with indicator SFT Trend Tape
We wish you a stable and profitable trade.
Thank you for using our software.
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