Accelerator overbought and oversold

Accelerator indicator with overbought and oversold zones.

A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones.

This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market.

Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the possible reversal or pullback of the price, as well as for channel strategies.

Can be used individually or in conjunction with other indicators

