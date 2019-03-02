Clos Profit

SlTPauto Ivan Petrov Experts

The assistant sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for all open positions. Settings for the symbol, position type, Stop Loss and Take Profit are set in an external file. The ability to express one's thoughts is no less important than the thoughts themselves, for most people have a hearing to be saddened, and only a few have a mind that can judge what has been said. If presidents cannot do this with their wives, they do so with their countries.