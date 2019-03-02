Clos Profit
- Utilities
-
Ivan PetrovДата рождения 1984.02.05
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
close all profitable orders
The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive)))
Use to good health!