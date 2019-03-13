AQ XFifteen Pro

Χ15 indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool that allows you to BUILD & BACKTEST ON REAL TIME your own strategies quickly, easily and efficiently. It contains 15 of the most popular technical analysis indicators that you can use, each one in a different way. Choose the indicators that you want to use, select how you will use them and you will see on the chart BUY (green) and SELL (red) arrows implementing your strategy. Choose Take Profit and Stop Loss and you will see the results of your strategy with FULL BACKTEST STATISTICS of all your candles on the selected chart.

All indicators are fully parameterized by a user.

All indicators exist in user’s MetaTrader 4 platform, no special installation is needed.

In pro version, we have seriously improved the very successful X15 indicator with a unique Machine Learning filter that can boost your strategy. Build your strategy according to your rules and give it a serious boost by activating the aQuantTrendOn parameter. No matter what is the strategy that you build (Trend following, Reversal, Breakout etc) a-Quant trend algorithm will increase the profitability most of the times. It’s very easy to find it out by using X15 backtesting tool. Pro version also contains the very useful functionality of Alerts that notify you in every signal that occurs.





The indicators are:

Two MAs, one fast and one slow with selection to use the fast, the slow or fast against slow

RSI with selection to use overbought/oversold levels, RSI range and RSI above/below a critical value

ADX with selection to use ADX critical level, ADX trend, +DI and –DI or all the above

Stochastic with selection to use Stochastic value range or critical value level

MACD with selection above/below zero, above/below MACD Signal or both

Volume with selection above/below a level, volume above/below the Volume MA or both

Bollinger Bands with selection to use range between the upper/lower bands or to use mid band

Heiken Ashi with selection of the Heiken Ashi color

CCI with selection of CCI overbought/oversold levels and CCI above/below a critical level

Momentum with selection of Momentum direction

OSMA with selection above/below zero, OSMA direction or both

Parabolic SAR with selection above/below SAR dots

Accelerator with selection above/below zero, Accelerator direction or both

ATR with selection ATR direction

Ichimoku with selection Chikou, Kumo, Kijun and Tenkan





Parameters