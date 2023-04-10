Big Figure Indicator

Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator

Trade with Confidence. Identify Key Market Levels Instantly.

The Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to automatically detect and display the market's most influential psychological price levels across multiple timeframes. These critical levels often act as powerful zones of support, resistance, breakout, and reversal where institutional and retail traders naturally focus their attention.

Unlike traditional horizontal line indicators, this intelligent system dynamically adapts to the active chart and seamlessly overlays psychological price levels from higher and lower timeframes, giving traders a complete market perspective without clutter.

Key Features

Automatic Psychological Level Detection Instantly plots major and minor psychological price levels with no manual setup required.

True Multi-Timeframe Analysis Display psychological levels from multiple higher and lower timeframes simultaneously to identify high-probability confluence zones.

Dynamic Market Adaptation Automatically adjusts level spacing according to the traded instrument and current price range.

Clean & Professional Visualization Color-coded levels help traders quickly distinguish between major institutional price zones and secondary psychological levels.

High-Probability Support & Resistance Identify areas where price is most likely to react, reverse, consolidate, or break out.

Customizable Display Enable or disable specific timeframes, modify colors, line styles, labels, and visibility to match your trading strategy.



Why Psychological Levels Matter

Psychological price levels represent round numbers where buying and selling pressure naturally increases. These levels often attract institutional orders, stop-loss clusters, and profit-taking activity, making them some of the most respected areas in technical analysis.

Examples include:

1.1000

1.2500

150.00

2000.00

Markets repeatedly react around these prices because traders naturally place orders around easy-to-remember round numbers.

Perfect For

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Scalpers

Position Traders

Forex

Stocks

Indices

Commodities

Cryptocurrencies

Trading Benefits

Improve entry precision.

Identify stronger support and resistance zones.

Spot breakout opportunities earlier.

Enhance risk management.

Increase confidence through multi-timeframe confluence.

Eliminate the need to manually draw psychological levels.

A Smarter Way to Read Market Structure

Whether you're trading breakouts, reversals, pullbacks, or trend continuation setups, the Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator provides a clear visual framework of where the market is most likely to react. By combining automatic psychological level detection with multi-timeframe analysis, it helps traders make faster, more informed, and higher-confidence trading decisions.