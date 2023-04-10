Big Figure Indicator

Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator

Trade with Confidence. Identify Key Market Levels Instantly.

The Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to automatically detect and display the market's most influential psychological price levels across multiple timeframes. These critical levels often act as powerful zones of support, resistance, breakout, and reversal where institutional and retail traders naturally focus their attention.

Unlike traditional horizontal line indicators, this intelligent system dynamically adapts to the active chart and seamlessly overlays psychological price levels from higher and lower timeframes, giving traders a complete market perspective without clutter.

Key Features

  • Automatic Psychological Level Detection
    • Instantly plots major and minor psychological price levels with no manual setup required.
  • True Multi-Timeframe Analysis
    • Display psychological levels from multiple higher and lower timeframes simultaneously to identify high-probability confluence zones.
  • Dynamic Market Adaptation
    • Automatically adjusts level spacing according to the traded instrument and current price range.
  • Clean & Professional Visualization
    • Color-coded levels help traders quickly distinguish between major institutional price zones and secondary psychological levels.
  • High-Probability Support & Resistance
    • Identify areas where price is most likely to react, reverse, consolidate, or break out.
  • Customizable Display
    • Enable or disable specific timeframes, modify colors, line styles, labels, and visibility to match your trading strategy.

Why Psychological Levels Matter

Psychological price levels represent round numbers where buying and selling pressure naturally increases. These levels often attract institutional orders, stop-loss clusters, and profit-taking activity, making them some of the most respected areas in technical analysis.

Examples include:

  • 1.1000
  • 1.2500
  • 150.00
  • 2000.00

Markets repeatedly react around these prices because traders naturally place orders around easy-to-remember round numbers.

Perfect For

  • Day Traders
  • Swing Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Position Traders
  • Forex
  • Stocks
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Cryptocurrencies

Trading Benefits

  • Improve entry precision.
  • Identify stronger support and resistance zones.
  • Spot breakout opportunities earlier.
  • Enhance risk management.
  • Increase confidence through multi-timeframe confluence.
  • Eliminate the need to manually draw psychological levels.

A Smarter Way to Read Market Structure

Whether you're trading breakouts, reversals, pullbacks, or trend continuation setups, the Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator provides a clear visual framework of where the market is most likely to react. By combining automatic psychological level detection with multi-timeframe analysis, it helps traders make faster, more informed, and higher-confidence trading decisions.


- Lines are visible between M1 and H4 TIMEFRAME Chart

- Lines color can be changed in the Inputs Parameter tab

- Can be used with all curreny pairs

Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/96750


NOTE : It is required to load firstly the Daily (D1) timeframe for the best functioning of our indicator
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
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Indicators
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Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
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Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
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Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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