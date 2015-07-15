Correlation Matrix MT4 Indicator by PipTick

5

The Correlation Matrix indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instruments. The default setting is set to 28 currency pairs, gold, and silver, but the indicator can compare any other symbols.


Interpretation of the indicator

  • Positive correlation (correlation is above 80 %).
  • Negative correlation (correlation is below -80 %).
  • Weak or no correlation (correlation is between -80 and 80 %).


Main features

  • The indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instruments.
  • A simple comparison of one symbol against another.
  • Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
  • Customizable parameters (Colors, Correlation Period, Symbols...).
  • High-speed calculation.
  • The indicator works with prefixes and suffixes of symbols as well (EURUSD.m, EURUSD-pro...).
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.


Please visit the Correlation Matrix product page for the input and output parameters settings.

Reviews 2
Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.11.10 11:59 
 

Very good and effective, perfectly makes the job.

Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro
1003
Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro 2015.12.17 19:46 
 

Five stars for excellent customer service! Indicator looks very promising.

