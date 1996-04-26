ReversLevel
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trade on the levels - the classic in the work of the trader. The ReversLevel indicator is one of the easiest but not less effective tools. From these levels you can build turning points, levels are constructed as statistical significance at a given time. You can use them as a ready-made trading strategy or as an additional filter in your trading system. In the settings you can set the offset for building levels.