Win rate signal Accelerator Oscillator

■ Indicator with Win Rate Calculation System

[Indicator Features]

This indicator allows traders to intuitively and clearly confirm regular technical analysis through sign signals.

Moreover, it can verify if the current parameters are appropriate by checking the win rate, and it includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.

This reduces unnecessary entries and enables entry only during high win rate periods.





[Important Explanation]

・Does not repaint. Usable on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.

・No currency restrictions. Can be used with all currency pairs.

・Can calculate the win rate.

・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate or higher is met.

・Designed with load reduction measures! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.

・As a well-known indicator, it allows studying while observing the signals.

・Debugged and verified by a debugger to address any issues.





[Explanation of Accelerator Oscillator Arrow Signal]

The Accelerator Oscillator is an indicator used to measure market trend conditions and their strength, displayed in oscillator format to represent market fluctuations.





[Advantages]

・Visualizes market volatility and warns of changes in market trends.

・Easy for beginners to understand and has high reliability.

・Praised for its high reliability by many traders.





[Characteristics]

・Monitors market momentum, suitable for longer trades.

・Understanding market flow and entering in the direction of the trend is crucial.





[Entry Signals]

・Buy Signal: Buy when there is strong upward momentum from the 0 line.

・Sell Signal: Sell when there is strong downward momentum from the 0 line.





By using this advanced trading tool, you can quickly respond to market fluctuations and achieve profitable trades.

Use the Accelerator Oscillator Arrow Signal Indicator to determine entry points in trending markets and enjoy trading like a professional trader.