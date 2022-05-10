Colored Volume
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Colored Volume is a simple, yet useful indicator that paints the color of the volume based on the price direction.
- If the price has increased, the volume will be shown in green.
- If the price has decreased, the volume will be shown in red.
This indicator will make it super easy for traders to track volume bars based on price movements.
(The settings of the volume bars including line width and color can be manually changed by the trader.)