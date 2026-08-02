Session Time Line MT4

Title: Global Session Timeline Dashboard MT4

Description: Global Session Timeline Dashboard is a highly intuitive and interactive indicator designed for MetaTrader 4. It visibly displays the world's major Forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart.

By tracking your broker's server time, it provides a real-time visual representation of active markets through a movable dashboard and vertical chart lines. This tool is essential for traders who rely on session overlap strategies, volatility timing, and intraday market flows.

Key Features:

  • Interactive Dashboard: A sleek, draggable on-chart panel showing the current time progression for each major market session in a visual bar format.

  • One-Click Chart Lines: Easily toggle session boundaries (Open/Close vertical lines) on and off the chart directly from the dashboard using the [ON]/[OFF] buttons. No need to constantly open indicator settings.

  • Smart State Memory: The dashboard seamlessly saves your preferred X/Y screen coordinates and button states. Your exact setup remains preserved even when switching timeframes or restarting the MT4 terminal.

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor the session open/close times and line colors to match your broker's specific time zone and your visual preferences.

  • Clean Chart Environment: Click the 'X' button on the dashboard to safely and completely remove the indicator and all its lines from the chart instantly.

Input Parameters:

  • SERVER TIME OFFSET: Your broker's current GMT offset (Used for the dashboard title display).

  • SYDNEY SESSION: Open/Close time and Color setting.

  • TOKYO SESSION: Open/Close time and Color setting.

  • LONDON SESSION: Open/Close time and Color setting.

  • NEW YORK SESSION: Open/Close time and Color setting.

Usage Note: The default times are carefully set for a standard GMT+3 broker (Typical DST broker time). If your broker operates in a different time zone (e.g., GMT+2 in winter), please adjust the session times in the input settings accordingly. Enter all times strictly in your broker's local Market Watch time (HH:MM format).


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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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