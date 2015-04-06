Roman Asset Management ACC Multiplayer

Fully automated Expert Advisor using the advanced algorithm for trading the EURUSD

Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run.

Prefers EURUSD 1H.

Principle of operation

The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.  

Recommended parameter:

  1. Use an ECN broker account.
  2. minimum deposit of 100$ USD.
  3. use it in H1 time frame
  4. recommended symbol is EURUSD


input parameter:

TrendType                Prefered Order Type - BUY or SELL

TakeProfit                Profit in points

MaxStopLoss             Max Stop Loss

FixTakeProfit            Profit in points to take away

TouchPipBuy             Pip Distance to touch trend line

TouchPipSell             Pip Distance to touch trend line

SlTrail                      Trail in point

StaticLot                  Position static size if you have no risk  

MinLot                     Minimum Position size

MaxLot                    Maximum Position size

MaxSpread               Max Spread to allow trading            

Risk_Percentage        Money Management Risk Percent

MaxOpenPosition     Maximum Opened Position

MagicNumber          Your Magic Number









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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Roman Asset Management Scalping MT4
Roman Golovatii
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F ully automated Expert Advisor using the  advanced   algorithm for trading the EURUSD and GBPUSD currency pair.   Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run. Prefers EURUSD and GBPUSD. Set up to work on EURUSD and GBPUSD M15. Principle of operation The Expert Advisor uses MACD and MA to open orders. The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.     Deposit   The expert adviser can run with as l
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