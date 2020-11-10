Round levels scanner MT5

This multi symbol indicator has been designed to automatically identify when price reaches major psychological levels. Also known as round numbers, whole numbers or key levels. As a bonus it can also scan for pivot point level on one selected time frame. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.
  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Sends you a real-time alert when price has reached a round level. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.
  • The indicator includes an on chart panel for storing the signals.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner. Please note that due to the multifunctionality neither buy/sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator is installed. The round level horizontal line will be drawn on the chart which will be opened when clicking on a signal in the panel.


Recommended products
TimeView Pro
Jonathan San Juan
Indicators
TimeView Pro – Customizable Local Time Display for MetaTrader 5 Overview TimeView Pro is a fully customizable time display indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides an on-chart local time reference that automatically adapts to the user's system time or country time. Unlike similar indicators, TimeView Pro offers advanced customization and unique features to enhance time tracking without cluttering the chart. Key Features Snap to Candle (Default: Enabled) – The time display aligns precisely with th
Gerenciador de ordens manuais
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Utilities
Robot Manual Order Manager is a tool that allows you to automatically include Stop Loss, Breakeven, Take Profit and partials in open trades. Be it a market order or a limit order. Besides, it automatically conducts your trade, moving your stop or ending trades, according to the parameters you choose. To make your operations more effective, the Manual Orders Manager Robot has several indicators that can be configured to work on your trade. Among the options you can count on the features: Conducti
Show Informations On Chart for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Indicators
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
Hot Zones MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
This indicator simplifies your entry zones by displaying the areas where you can plan your entry that potentially could give you high risk/reward ratios. Other than picking the most optimal entry points, the Hot Zone indicator can act as your typical support/resistance indicator for pullbacks for all timeframes. You can use this indicator as the only trading indicator or use it with another indicator for reentry purposes.  Besides, when using Hot Zones, the risk/reward ratio should be well abov
Trade Manager BreakEven y StopLoss Globar
Sofia Falco
Utilities
Trade Manager – BreakEven and Global Stop Loss with one click This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to help traders manage their positions faster and more efficiently. It comes with two main features, accessible through on-chart buttons: BreakEven function: Instantly moves all open trades to the entry price with a single click. Option to add a configurable margin (e.g., +2 pips) to cover spreads or commissions. Global Stop Loss function: Instantly applies the same stop loss level to
FREE
Smart RR Pro Drx
Simon Draxler
Utilities
SMART RR  is a utility designed to assist with risk management and trade execution on MetaTrader 5. It provides visual tools to calculate lot sizes, monitor risk-reward ratios, and place orders directly from the chart. This tool focuses on transparent position sizing based on account balance and stop-loss distance, taking real-time market spread into consideration. Key Features Spread-Aware Calculation: The Risk-Reward Ratio (R:R) incorporates the current ask/bid spread to provide realistic proj
FREE
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
Golden Retracement
Raza Khan
Experts
Harness the power of the universe's most perfect number. Golden Retracement is an Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to identify and trade precise reversals at key Fibonacci retracement levels. It automatically detects significant market swings and calculates the golden ratio levels (38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%), waiting for the price to "bounce" with a powerful confirmation. This bot brings mathematical elegance and disciplined execution to your trading, helping you capitalize on deep corrections a
FREE
Gold Session Levels Pro MT5
Pedro Salar Montoro
Indicators
Gold Session Levels Pro MT5 is a manual MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display relevant intraday reference levels for XAUUSD. The indicator automatically calculates and draws the Asian range, its midpoint, the daily open, the London and New York opens, the previous trading day's high and low, and targets derived from the size of the Asian range. FEATURES - Dynamic Asian range while the configured session is active. - Range freezing after the configured Asian session close. - Asian range
FREE
Timezone display
Muhamad Syafiq Bin Khairuddin
Indicators
English: Institutional Timezone Sync & Subwindow Timeline Overview The MT5 timezone mismatch is a classic data-alignment headache for algorithmic and manual traders alike. This professional-grade indicator bridges the gap between broker server time and your local system time. Engineered specifically to have a near-zero CPU footprint, it is the perfect visual companion for quantitative traders running external machine learning models or Python bridges who cannot afford UI lag or execution slippa
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (21)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
Slime Risk manager
Paul Odhiambo Ouma
Experts
Professional Risk Manager Dashboard.   An advanced position sizing and trade management assistant designed for manual traders. It calculates precise lot sizes based on your chosen risk parameters, helping you protect your account equity while aiming for consistent returns. The tool includes built-in psychological safeguards to encourage disciplined trading behavior, as well as daily profit monitoring to help you lock in gains. It serves as a powerful visual decision-support tool for implementing
Auto sl and Tp manager
Zakaria El Jabri
Utilities
Auto SL/TP Manager Never leave a manual trade unprotected again! Have you ever opened a position in a hurry and forgotten to set your Stop Loss or Take Profit? The "Auto SL/TP Manager" is your essential safety net. This Expert Advisor monitors your account 24/7 and automatically applies your predefined risk (SL) and profit (TP) levels to any open positions that are missing them. This is the perfect tool for manual traders , scalpers , or anyone who wants to ensure every trade is protected accord
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (3)
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Historical Pivot Zones MT5
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicators
Historical Pivot Zones - Fibonacci Indicator MT5 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and projection zones based on historical price pivots. This MT5 indicator intelligently selects pivot points from different timeframes (weekly, monthly, or 6-month ranges) and creates visual Fibonacci zones around key levels. Features include: Smart Mode Selection - Auto-adjusts based on your chart timeframe Clean Visual Zones - Highlighted areas instead of just lines Essential Fib Levels - 9 retrace
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Sync Objects in Charts
Wei Sheng Hoon
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is designed to help traders to help them Synchronize objects across all charts that have the same pair/currency. Applicable objects: -Rectangle -Trendlines -Trendlines by Angle -Horizontal Lines -Vertical Lines -Arrow Lines -Channels - Text boxes Known Issues : - Visualization is not copied to the other charts. - If indicator is only placed in one chart, other charts with the same pair/currency will have difficulty deleting the objects if there is no "Sync Objects In Charts" in
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT5 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend
FREE
Trend Following EURJPY
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
This EA employs a robust, data-driven approach to capitalize on the specific volatility and trend dynamics of the Euro/Yen cross. Core Strategy Features: Timeframe & Data: Optimized for the H2 (2-hour) timeframe, backtested using high-quality Dukascopy tick data with M1 precision. Intelligent Trade Management: The system utilizes advanced exit mechanisms to protect capital and lock in profits, including dynamic Trailing Stops , technical Take Profit (PT) , and strict Stop Loss (SL) risk controls
True Trendlines MT5
Thoriq Jameel
Indicators
True TrendLines MT5 - Smart Trend Detection & Alerts Overview True TrendLines MT5 is a professional-grade technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots high-probability trend lines on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Using a sophisticated swing point detection algorithm, it helps traders visualize key market structure and potential reversal points with precision. Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection Identifies valid swing highs and lows based on your chosen strength paramet
FREE
Easy VWAP
Luca Spinello
Indicators
VWAP Indicator, the short form of Volume Weighted Average Price, is similar to a moving average but takes into consideration the tick volume of the candles. The indicator calculates the moving average multiplying the price of each candle for the tick volume in the candle. Said calculation weighs with more significance price where more transactions were made. Features: Visual styling customizable Period customizable Ease of use
FREE
Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.09 (11)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Ratio
Radim Kucera
3.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator shows ratios between extremes on the chart. You can specify your own ratios (e.g. Fibonacci). Parameters Most important Density - how much in details to search ratios in extremes. Bigger number means less details, smaller number means more details. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. History - how far to go in history while searching. When you set -1, the indicator processes all bars from history. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. Range - how far search ratios from given extreme. Bas
FREE
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
Trading Dashboard And Manager for scalping
Martins Navicks
Utilities
MNtradepro Trading Panel – Scalping Manager SHORT DESCRIPTION Manual trading manager for MetaTrader 5 with fast order execution, on-chart TP/SL control, Break Even, spread protection, and risk management tools. DESCRIPTION MNtradepro Trading Panel is a manual trading manager for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast execution and active trade management from a single chart. The panel allows you to open, manage, and protect trades using buttons, hotkeys, and on-chart controls, without opening stand
Inversion Indicator MT5
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
-- Simple but effective. Inversion Indicator -  What is it? A trend-following overlay indicator that combines SuperTrend logic with exponential curve technology. It detects trend direction, draws a dynamic channel on the chart, and sends real-time alerts when the trend reverses. How does it work? The indicator calculates an exponential baseline using ATR and a SuperTrend factor. When price closes above or below this baseline, a trend reversal is confirmed. A green arrow marks the start of a
FREE
Hard Scalping Assistant
Jorge Javier Catalan Garcia
Utilities
Hard Scalping Assistant is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 created for traders who want to keep making their own decisions, but with a much more advanced, organized and professional execution. It does not enter the market on its own: you choose the direction, define the trade idea and adjust the zone directly on the chart, while the assistant automatically calculates the risk, lot size and the full execution structure. With just a few clicks, you can prepare BUY or SELL trades
FREE
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
ZumikoFx Trading Stats
Michal Piotr Kochanski
Indicators
ZumikoFX Trading Stats - Professional Account Dashboard Overview ZumikoFX Trading Stats is a comprehensive, real-time account monitoring dashboard designed for serious traders who need complete visibility of their trading performance. This indicator displays all crucial trading statistics in an elegant, easy-to-read panel positioned in the top-right corner of your chart. Key Features Complete Account Monitoring Balance & Equity - Real-time account status with current balance and equity includ
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
More from author
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Supply Demand levels
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the paid version which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone and light for broken zone . The p
FREE
Multi oscillator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.73 (11)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. The indicator comes with a fully functional Expert Advisor. The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. It has a RSI, Bollinger Bands and ATR filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to
Supply Demand levels MT4
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the   paid version   which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone   and light for broken zone .
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert MT5
Jan Flodin
4.85 (13)
Indicators
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one or more bars in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Candle shift for alert: Default is 1. Setting it to 0 will alert you on color change on the current candle. This should be regarded as a pending (uncon
FREE
Triple Moving Average EA MT4
Jan Flodin
5 (4)
Experts
Please if possible consider buying the MT5 version   which offers more functionaIity . I also recommend you to read the product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers. This Expert advisor's (EA) main strategy is to place trades when 3 moving averages (MA) are in consecutive alignment and at a certain distance from each other (it can be used for instance for a not very well known strategy used by some institutional traders, which involves the
Double divergence scanner
Jan Flodin
4 (7)
Indicators
This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert
Jan Flodin
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one bar in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Wait for candle close: 'true' or 'false'. Setting it to 'true' will delay the alert to the opening of the bar following the bar where the color change occurred.
FREE
Flosoft Supply Demand MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (3)
Indicators
Probably among the top indicators offered here on the market in terms of value for money. I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This supply and demand zone indicator draws the zones on the chart and sends alerts when the price has reached or broken a zone. It has support  for one nested zones (zones on one other time frame than the current)  which will also be drawn on the chart and involve ale
Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
4.4 (10)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers filters for RSI overbought/oversold, candle patterns (pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star, three line strike) and divergences (MACD, OsMA, Awesome (AO), RSI, CCI, Stochastic) whic
Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers RSI, pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star filters as well divergence filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator can also be used
Multi indicator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.43 (7)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my  Supply Demand indicator  and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. T
FREE
Flosoft Supply Demand MT4
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Please if possible consider buying the   MT5 version  which at the moment offers more functionaIity. I also recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This supply and demand zone indicator draws the zones on the chart and sends alerts when the price has reached or broken a zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It is possible to use RSI, vo
Moving average crossover scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.86 (7)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment) when the MACD main line crosses th
Double divergence scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. A
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Ap
Pennants and triangles scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern  DOES NOT  appear very often on higher timeframes. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
Master candle strategy
Jan Flodin
5 (3)
Indicators
Features This is an indicator that recognizes a special type of Inside Bar formation which is formed by a Master candle followed by 4 smaller candles (please see the strategy explanation below). Plots buy/sell stop lines on the chart as well as well as take profit and stop loss levels. The TP/SL levels are based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Object colors are changeable. Sends you a real-time alert when a Master candle formation is identified - sound / pop-up / email / push notifica
Pinbar scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for pin bars. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a pin bar is identified. All Metatrader native alert types
Pennants and triangles scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern DOES NOT appear very often on higher time frames. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
Candle patterns scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
4.92 (12)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/Evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three line strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blog . Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. App
Three line candle scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi symbol and multi time frame indicator scans for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshot for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) Bullish and bearish Three line strike (reversal pattern) The patterns do not appear very often on higher
Moving average crossover scanner
Jan Flodin
4.92 (13)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment). when the MACD main line crosses t
Multi oscillator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.67 (3)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This indicator for Metatrader 4 identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both bullish and bearish divergences. It has a RSI filter option which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to wait for an Engulfing formation, Donchian channel breakout or for p
Multi oscillator divergence scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (6)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi oscillator, multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has moving average, RSI/Bollinger, ADX, pin bar and engulfing filter options which makes it possible to filter
Stochastics crossover scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line (D) crosses the stochastics main line (K) as well as options  to scan for main line and signal line level crossovers.  As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the sam
Averaging down EA
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Experts
This cost averaging Expert advisor (EA) places additional trades in the same direction as the original (manually opened) order when the price goes against you. It can be used as a grid system or as pure martingale system (exponential increasing of lot size) or smoothed martingale (for instance linear increasing of the lot size). Due to the risk involved, this EA is more suitable for intermediate to advanced traders who are well aware of how to handle risk management and trading an already profit
Trend dashboard
Jan Flodin
1 (1)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double ( both MA:s aligned and price above/below both ) ), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal l
Divergence dashboard
Jan Flodin
4.64 (11)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review