Round levels scanner MT5

This multi symbol indicator has been designed to automatically identify when price reaches major psychological levels. Also known as round numbers, whole numbers or key levels. As a bonus it can also scan for pivot point level on one selected time frame. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

Can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.

Sends you a real-time alert when price has reached a round level. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.

The indicator includes an on chart panel for storing the signals.

Input parameters



Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important



It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner. Please note that due to the multifunctionality neither buy/sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator is installed. The round level horizontal line will be drawn on the chart which will be opened when clicking on a signal in the panel.