Sync Objects in Charts

5

This indicator is designed to help traders to help them Synchronize objects across all charts that have the same pair/currency.

Applicable objects:

-Rectangle
-Trendlines
-Trendlines by Angle
-Horizontal Lines
-Vertical Lines
-Arrow Lines
-Channels
- Text boxes




Known Issues :

- Visualization is not copied to the other charts.

- If indicator is only placed in one chart, other charts with the same pair/currency will have difficulty deleting the objects if there is no "Sync Objects In Charts" indicator in it.

- Due to the lack of an identifier, difficulties for this indicator to tell about objects created by user, or automatically added by other indicators/experts.


V1.1

-Thanks to feedback, added textbox.

Reviews 9
555903
90
555903 2025.03.24 11:43 
 

Awesome👍🏻

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Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Teng Sornhirun
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Teng Sornhirun 2026.07.09 12:16 
 

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devonfer
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555903
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555903 2025.03.24 11:43 
 

Awesome👍🏻

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Ezequiel Fernandez Moscoso
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Wei Sheng Hoon
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Reply from developer Wei Sheng Hoon 2025.07.27 05:20
I should have fixed the Text Syncing, if you find any other bugs, please let me know.
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