This indicator is designed to help traders to help them Synchronize objects across all charts that have the same pair/currency.



Applicable objects:

-Rectangle

-Trendlines

-Trendlines by Angle

-Horizontal Lines

-Vertical Lines

-Arrow Lines

-Channels

- Text boxes









Known Issues :

- Visualization is not copied to the other charts.

- If indicator is only placed in one chart, other charts with the same pair/currency will have difficulty deleting the objects if there is no "Sync Objects In Charts" indicator in it.

- Due to the lack of an identifier, difficulties for this indicator to tell about objects created by user, or automatically added by other indicators/experts.





V1.1

-Thanks to feedback, added textbox.