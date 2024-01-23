Sync Objects in Charts
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 July 2025
This indicator is designed to help traders to help them Synchronize objects across all charts that have the same pair/currency.
Applicable objects:
-Rectangle
-Trendlines
-Trendlines by Angle
-Horizontal Lines
-Vertical Lines
-Arrow Lines
-Channels
- Text boxes
Known Issues :
- Visualization is not copied to the other charts.
- If indicator is only placed in one chart, other charts with the same pair/currency will have difficulty deleting the objects if there is no "Sync Objects In Charts" indicator in it.
- Due to the lack of an identifier, difficulties for this indicator to tell about objects created by user, or automatically added by other indicators/experts.
V1.1
-Thanks to feedback, added textbox.
Awesome👍🏻