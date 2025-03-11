TimeView Pro – Customizable Local Time Display for MetaTrader 5

Overview

TimeView Pro is a fully customizable time display indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides an on-chart local time reference that automatically adapts to the user's system time or country time. Unlike similar indicators, TimeView Pro offers advanced customization and unique features to enhance time tracking without cluttering the chart.

Key Features

Snap to Candle (Default: Enabled) – The time display aligns precisely with the nearest price candle for better visibility.

Quick Hide/Unhide – Toggle visibility instantly using the Click Chart + H shortcut.

Customizable Lines – Show or hide horizontal lines (default: off) and vertical lines (default: on) as needed.

Fully Adjustable Appearance – Modify the font size, background color, and other visual settings.

– Modify the , , and other visual settings. Edge Protection – The label automatically adjusts to prevent overlapping or being hidden at the edges of the chart.

Flexible Positioning – Choose from Top, Center, Bottom, or Custom placement options.

– Choose from placement options. Additional Time & Price Information – Optionally display server time, local time, and price values with customizable visibility settings.

Use Cases

Ideal for traders managing positions across multiple time zones.

Helps track market session times with a clear, real-time reference.

Enhances chart readability by providing a structured and non-intrusive time display.

Why Choose TimeView Pro?

TimeView Pro is designed for traders who need a reliable, highly customizable, and easy-to-use time display. With its advanced features, it ensures clear time tracking while maintaining an organized trading environment.