Volume Trade Levels

The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades:


1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels.

2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself.


How it works:

1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:  

1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can get that by selecting any candle high and low , divide by 10  then go  to chart.
2-Now you will see 2 lines , Red & Blue Horizontal lines, move the red to the very upper level you consider it as TOP , mostly people chose a top of a candle , I advise to chose the low price of HIGHEST candle.
3- Do the same for the Buy Blue line , move it the price level lower than current price where you believe it is a bottom.
4- Press Sell levels button , then Buy levels , if not appearing press one more time, or refresh the chart.
5- Now you will have the levels where the price will reverse FOR SURE. 


2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself.

1- once the indicator is loaded , ignore the the indicator configuration value , it is not used in this method, just go to the chart.
2- Now you will see a vertical line moving it left for X Number of candles means , any candle to that vertical line right are the candles you want to process the indicator algorithm against , in other words , if you move that line to 45 candle to the left , this means to the right there will be 44 candle ,
3- Once you moved the line to the required point , now you press Volume Candles Button on the Chart
it will automatically detect the highest and lowest volume candles and place one vertical line in blue another on red on the detected candle , those candles are your master candles, enjoy watching the price reversing on each buy/sell levels.

At any point of time you can delete all lines to clear the chat , switch the time frame to have the default standby as before.


Once the trial period is expired (31 July 2022) , this will be for rent or sell , kindly as much as you suggest new features to add or technical advices as closer as you are to get 3 6 or 12  Months free use of it.


Update version 2.9 youtube is based on

again I am trying to upload a new version but I get an error , no idea what is wrong:

At least 8 characters are required


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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Andrew PitchFork
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
4 (4)
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Andrew Pitch fork is one of the most interesting string trend & Channel & Fibo technical analysis , it's like ALL in ONE tool would be very enough for you. Using 2 Andrew pitch Forks with 2 different time frames on same chart is really very hard working and might be impossible , but with this indicator is possible now , moreover , using this method as Candle Volume based  analysis give strong trust for your trade. I assume if you are having 1 daily pith fork lets say with 22 Candle value , and
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ZamanCyclesPOC
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
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Everyone knows how to analyze the market , which level to buy / sell  this is an easy job , which leads to unusual horrible loses , very little few people knows WHEN then enter the market , time is Money , this is the key!!! This version is a Proof of concept limited version of ZamanCYcles founded here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81883?source=Site +Market+Product+Page This works Only on 3 Minutes Time frame for 45 Candles Get rest of planets and more than 10 other algorithms to pred
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Mirrorized Moving Averages
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
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I always wondered if I can have multiple time frame Moving average on same chart , it is not possible , now with my Indicator is possible , As you know Moving average is lagging not leading indicator , but how can I predict future levels of it ? I came with this idea , I hope you will like it , I made a Mirror of Moving average , the other side of specific time will be shown in the other side of the chart where the price didnt reach yet , that will help you to know the levels you can start sell
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Elliot Waves Master
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
Hello Everyone ,  I am not an Elliot pro , but I promise to let you see it in a different way , have you ever considered to see 3 probabilities of different time frames on same chart ? this will not only enhance your trades entry , but will give you confidence and certainty when everything is not clear. in my indicator you will be able to select 3 time frames of your choice , define number of candles per each time frame , give the color per each trend (Bearish or Bullish), not only that , you
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mohammed fathy
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mohammed fathy 2022.07.09 18:35 
 

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merhou
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هيثم عطية
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