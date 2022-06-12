Volume Trade Levels

The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades:





1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels.

2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself.





How it works:

1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:

1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can get that by selecting any candle high and low , divide by 10 then go to chart.

2-Now you will see 2 lines , Red & Blue Horizontal lines, move the red to the very upper level you consider it as TOP , mostly people chose a top of a candle , I advise to chose the low price of HIGHEST candle.

3- Do the same for the Buy Blue line , move it the price level lower than current price where you believe it is a bottom.

4- Press Sell levels button , then Buy levels , if not appearing press one more time, or refresh the chart.

5- Now you will have the levels where the price will reverse FOR SURE.



2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself.

1- once the indicator is loaded , ignore the the indicator configuration value , it is not used in this method, just go to the chart.

2- Now you will see a vertical line moving it left for X Number of candles means , any candle to that vertical line right are the candles you want to process the indicator algorithm against , in other words , if you move that line to 45 candle to the left , this means to the right there will be 44 candle ,

3- Once you moved the line to the required point , now you press Volume Candles Button on the Chart

it will automatically detect the highest and lowest volume candles and place one vertical line in blue another on red on the detected candle , those candles are your master candles, enjoy watching the price reversing on each buy/sell levels.

At any point of time you can delete all lines to clear the chat , switch the time frame to have the default standby as before.





Once the trial period is expired (31 July 2022) , this will be for rent or sell , kindly as much as you suggest new features to add or technical advices as closer as you are to get 3 6 or 12 Months free use of it.





Update version 2.9 youtube is based on

again I am trying to upload a new version but I get an error , no idea what is wrong:

At least 8 characters are required



