Signal Anywhere Provider
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
Signal Anywhere is an advanced version of Panel Anywhere, featuring an additional panel called Signal panel. This panel allows you to copy trades from a Signal Anywhere Provider to a Signal Anywhere Subscriber seamlessly.
With Signal Anywhere, you can view market symbols and copy signals simultaneously without the need to switch between Expert Advisors (EAs).
Features of the Signal panel:
- Local and internet-based trade copying
- Searchable, request, and acceptance functionalities
- Support for multiple providers and subscribers
- Trade synchronization
Thank you for your purchase!