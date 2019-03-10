Easy Strategy Builder 5

5

The Easy Strategy Builder (ESB) is a "Do It Yourself" solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategies.

ESB is a multi-purposed utility that can act as    expert advisor,   indicator   data logger,   signal notifier, Screenshoter, news bot and so on. 

You can implement many experts of MQL market in   less than 10 minutes without having any programming knowledge and just by a few clicks.

What can be done by ESB? 

  • Automate your strategy by a few clicks in 7 steps. Add any kind of predefined or custom Indicators and write expressions or formulas based on them and set the SL and TP, Break-Even and Half-Break-Even, Money and Risk Management, Close expressions, Trailing-Stop and Advanced Options.
  • Automate and convert any kind of Custom Indicator (  with or without Source Code) to auto-trading robot and expert advisor.
  • Create Martingale or Grid or any kinds of network trading strategies. A wide range of options are made for martingale and grid.
  • Create Indicator that can mark on chart, alarm or send notification on your mobile 
  • Interact with Chart Object to detect if prices touches or crosses or any desired conditions are met, and make a signal based on them.
  • Create Data logger to log on file.
  • Get signals from other applications and trade based on them.
  • Create Signal Provider  
  • Create a network of bots 
  • Instantly back-test and live testing of your strategies. If the result is good enough, let it work on real account.
  • If you don't want to use Auto trading, open position manually and let ESB manage them. 
  • Monitor Market just to find the entry points and inform you.  
  • Take screenshot of charts based on expressions along with many timing options 
  • Back-test on news which is a one of the unique features was introduced by ESB.  
  • Check live news by some sniffers and bots and do Fundamental trading
  • You can sell or share your successful plans just by sharing ESB settings.

There is a public Telegram support group and detailed F.A.Q. Please, search  EasyStrategyBuilder or contact me for group link.

You can implement multi-pair and multi-timeframe strategies. The ESB supports the most kind of strategies includes scalping, price action, martingale, arbitrage, grid, hedge, trend line, trade on news (using internal adaptive news engine), level trading and so on. It supports all Logical, calculating and mathematical and arithmetic operations. All Meta Trader standard indicators and any custom indicator are supported. Price action functions help you to check everything about prices and candles or a group of candles. If ready-made functions aren’t enough, can define your custom functions. ESB has advanced risk management and money management modules and supports any kind of break even and trailing stops. Also, it has very strong and intelligent news engine that in care mode monitors news and decide to manage trades. ESB has a convenient panel that helps you to monitor everything. It has a strong log and notification modules that can send any report directly on your phone or log it anywhere.


Settings

There are many input parameters in ESB. Design view of ESB is simple and don’t worry about number of options. You can learn all you need in a few hours.

User Guide: A quick tutorial on how to use the ESB without any knowledge of MQL code is necessary. The link to the product website which hosts a detailed product description and comprehensive user guide, is displayed on the YouTube video (refer to the 'Screenshots' tab) and in the 'Comments' tab.

Limitations: Not all strategies can be created with ESB. Some strategies cannot be created automatically.


Feel free for any question. Contact details on the product website.







Reviews 5
JeanMarc2222
1507
JeanMarc2222 2023.12.19 23:53 
 

Great product! The author is very supportive, always answering on questions. 6star if it would possible.

moon1-1-1
480
moon1-1-1 2021.03.02 18:29 
 

This is the best strategybuilder on the market! There are so many possibilities. The structure of settings and the different types of funktions are unbelievable. The outstanding support is quick, kindly and absolutely usefull. Thank you so much.

Maans Petter Erixon
332
Maans Petter Erixon 2021.02.20 18:02 
 

Top notch. Your imagination is the limit with this. Create any kind of strategy you can think of. The developer is very helpful and good documentation available to learn how to use it. Best of its kind that I have come across in the market place.

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The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
Utilities
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Utilities
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Utilities
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Utilities
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilities
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
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JeanMarc2222
1507
JeanMarc2222 2023.12.19 23:53 
 

Great product! The author is very supportive, always answering on questions. 6star if it would possible.

moon1-1-1
480
moon1-1-1 2021.03.02 18:29 
 

This is the best strategybuilder on the market! There are so many possibilities. The structure of settings and the different types of funktions are unbelievable. The outstanding support is quick, kindly and absolutely usefull. Thank you so much.

Maans Petter Erixon
332
Maans Petter Erixon 2021.02.20 18:02 
 

Top notch. Your imagination is the limit with this. Create any kind of strategy you can think of. The developer is very helpful and good documentation available to learn how to use it. Best of its kind that I have come across in the market place.

Alexandru
712
Alexandru 2020.10.25 05:20 
 

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Bradley Onslow Nicholson
962
Bradley Onslow Nicholson 2020.07.22 00:25 
 

A very powerful program that can do many different trading Strategies Once you know the ins and outs of the system you should be able to develop profitable EAs. The author is very helpful, always responsive when asked questions.

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