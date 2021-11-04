Magic Storm MT5

5

Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest)


How does the Magic Storm work

The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a
profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated.

Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit
Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this trade was 150 pips.

Note: In this case the Take Profit is the same as the Recovery Zone Exit Pips for simplicity and illustration
purposes. You can set this Take Profit to a different price (Lower or Higher)



1: Profitable trade. The initial trade reaches the Take Profit (Reference Point 150) prior to losing Recovery
Zone Range Pips (Reference Point -50) and closes with profit.


2: Losing trade. The initial trade loses Recovery Zone Range Pips (Reference Point -50)) prior to reaching
the Take Profit (Reference Point 150) . The Magic Storm gets initiated.

Remember:- IF YOU CHOOSE MANUAL MODE, MAGIC NUMBER MUST BE 0 OTHERWISE IT WILL NOT OPEN COVER TRADE


To get setting you can directly message me after purchase the product.


Happy Trading




DISCLAIMER:-
                     Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.


Reviews 1
Susairaj A
617
Susairaj A 2024.12.11 07:55 
 

hi every one, i am using this EA since last 1 week, i made 700usd with initial deposit of 1k usd, with step index, Deriv broker, 15 min TF, mainly with set files provided by Mr. Reni, highly recommended.. regards

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Susairaj A
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Susairaj A 2024.12.11 07:55 
 

hi every one, i am using this EA since last 1 week, i made 700usd with initial deposit of 1k usd, with step index, Deriv broker, 15 min TF, mainly with set files provided by Mr. Reni, highly recommended.. regards

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