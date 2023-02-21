FTMO Protector 8
- Utilities
-
Vyacheslav IzvarinWe help traders reach success!
80% of profits for you, losses are covered by the Prop Trading Company
What happens when the cutting-edge AI technology, ChatGPT merges with our 17 years of experience in Global Trading, Brokers Tools Development, and Prop-Traders algo trading?
- Version: 9.1
- Updated: 20 February 2024
- Activations: 20
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way
Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge
MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown!
FTMO Protector is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings.
Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will:
1. Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balance and real daily Profit/Loss
2. Once getting your Target Profit or Loss will close ALL EAs
3. Will close all open deals
4. Will close all open orders
Simple Input parameters:
- Max daily loss: 3,000
- Minimum Equity: 91,500
- Equity target: 100,050
- Time to close and Open
Why FTMO Challenge?
You can define 2 time frames, for example 08:00-14:00 ; 16:30-21:00 (MT5 time)
Protector will turn on AUTO trading button at 08:00, at 14:00 he will close all open trades (leave other EAs) and turn OFF the AUTO trading button automatically
Then turn on AUTO trading button again at 16:30, and at 21:00 he will close all open trades (leave other EAs) and turn OFF the AUTO trading button automatically
*** If change Account number need to clean the memory:
1. Close the Protector
2. Tools --> Global Variables --> delete "equtprotect lines"
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