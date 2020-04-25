Trend Histogram MT4

If the direction of the market is upward, the market is said to be in an uptrend; if it is downward, it is in a downtrend and if you can classify it neither upward nor downward or rather fluctuating between two levels, then the market is said to be in a sideways trend.

This indicator shows Up Trend (Green Histogram), Down Trend (Red Histogram) and Sideways Trend (Yellow Histogram).

Only one input parameter: ActionLevel. This parameter depends of the length of the shown sideways trend.