Currency RSI Scalper MT4

4.2

Currency RSI Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.

Although the RSI indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses.

Have you ever thought about an adaptive RSI indicator that adapts its based on the market conditions?

The presented indicator implements an optimization algorithm that finds the best overbought and oversold levels.

This allows Currency RSI Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market.

When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at your PC all the time.

Currency RSI Scalper is perfect for trading currencies (including cryptocurrencies) and binary options.

Currency RSI Scalper  for the MetaTrader 5 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33032


Why choose Currency RSI Scalper

The indicator is suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
It is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the indicator on history.
The indicator does not redraw (recalculate), signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar".
It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators.
System of notifications to email and mobile device on new indicator signals.
Ability to customize the color scheme of the indicator.
Optimum operation algorithm, therefore the terminal does not "freeze"


    Recommendations on using Currency RSI Scalper 

    Buy signal: the indicator line crossing the oversold level upwards. If there are open sell positions, they should be closed. See screenshot #2.

    Sell signal: the indicator line crossing the overbought level downwards. If there are open buy positions, they should be closed. See screenshot #3.

    There may be situations with several consecutive signals in the same direction. In this case, open an additional position in the same direction without closing the previous one. See screenshot #4.

    Several positions are to be closed only when an opposite signal appears. 

    Recommended symbols

    Currency pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDCAD.

    Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP).


    Indicator Inputs

    Period - RSI setting. Period of averaging for calculation of the indicator.
    Method: The method used to calculate the Moving Average. The following options are available: 1-Simple, 2-Exponential, 3-Smoothed, 4-Linear Weighted.
    Alert - enable or disable Alerts. True - enabled, false - disabled. Example of an alert: "Currency RSI Scalper EURUSD M30 BUY".
    Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. True - enabled, false - disabled.
    Arrow size - size of arrows on the chart (1 to 7).
    Buy - color of buy arrows.
    Sell - color of sell arrows.


      Reviews 5
      DanyLbc747
      1248
      DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 22:54 
       

      Good!

      Stanislav Melnikov
      898
      Stanislav Melnikov 2023.02.20 16:16 
       

      If the author makes it possible to separately configure the channel and the line separately, this will be the most useful of the paid indicators. I hope in the next update the color settings will not be reset when switching the time frame.Если автор сделает возможным отдельно настраивать канал и линию раздельными, это будет самый полезный из платных индикаторов. Надеюсь в следующем обновлении настройки цвета не будут сбрасываться при переключении таймфрейма. Использую его загрузив дважды в один подвал,настройками цвета сделал канал с одного и линию с второго индикатора, только сигналы теперь приходят как попало, было бы очень полезно, если б Вы учли это при обновлении. Спасибо

      Boris Jedamzik
      286
      Boris Jedamzik 2022.03.23 11:30 
       

      Sehr gut. Ich habe die Signale noch für mehr Profit mit zusätzlichen Regeln verfeinert, um in längeren Trends mit zu vielen Fehlsignalen, die ja für immer größere Positionen sorgen, Abhilfe zu schaffen. Ich plane hierzu einen youtube-Kanal, Näheres in Kürze, was ich dann gerne hier posten würde.

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      Filter:
      DanyLbc747
      1248
      DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 22:54 
       

      Good!

      Issam Khettabi
      850
      Issam Khettabi 2023.05.20 03:34 
       

      useless

      Stanislav Melnikov
      898
      Stanislav Melnikov 2023.02.20 16:16 
       

      If the author makes it possible to separately configure the channel and the line separately, this will be the most useful of the paid indicators. I hope in the next update the color settings will not be reset when switching the time frame.Если автор сделает возможным отдельно настраивать канал и линию раздельными, это будет самый полезный из платных индикаторов. Надеюсь в следующем обновлении настройки цвета не будут сбрасываться при переключении таймфрейма. Использую его загрузив дважды в один подвал,настройками цвета сделал канал с одного и линию с второго индикатора, только сигналы теперь приходят как попало, было бы очень полезно, если б Вы учли это при обновлении. Спасибо

      Boris Jedamzik
      286
      Boris Jedamzik 2022.03.23 11:30 
       

      Sehr gut. Ich habe die Signale noch für mehr Profit mit zusätzlichen Regeln verfeinert, um in längeren Trends mit zu vielen Fehlsignalen, die ja für immer größere Positionen sorgen, Abhilfe zu schaffen. Ich plane hierzu einen youtube-Kanal, Näheres in Kürze, was ich dann gerne hier posten würde.

      tsany
      539
      tsany 2022.01.27 12:54 
       

      Выглядит обещающее! Спасибо!

      Reply to review