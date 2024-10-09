MTF SuperTrend by Zen Market Flow

Zen Market Flow - MTF SuperTrend





The Multi-Timeframe SuperTrend is a system that can be used on any timeframe, this multi-timeframe indicator displaying signals from 1 to 3 timeframes simultaneously and indicating their alignment.

If you enjoy the SuperTrend indicator, you will love this version of it.





You can also test the indicator's signals and drawing on the backtest, where you can display multi-timeframe signals.





The indicator provides signals when all timeframe shows the same direction, takes screenshots, pops up alert windows, sends emails, or push notifications to your phone.

For higher timeframes, you have the option to display values based on closed candles or view how the indicator's value evolved candle by candle.

If you want to backtest, that's no problem either. The indicator can simulate higher timeframe candles based on the current timeframe candles and provide accurate signals.

The indicator’s ease of use is enhanced by an info panel on the chart, where you can click to switch between display modes and manage the status of different alerts.

You also have the option to set timeframes so that whenever you switch the chart's timeframe, you don't need to manually re-enter the higher periods, as the program automatically calculates them.

For this purpose, you can use the Current TimeFrame +1, Current TimeFrame +2, and Current TimeFrame +3 options. (For example, on an M1 chart, Current TimeFrame +1 represents M5, Current TimeFrame +2 represents M15, and Current TimeFrame +3 represents M30.)

This multi-timeframe trend indicator shows you the alignments of the Supertrend indicator across multiple timeframes simultaneously.





Important Parameters:

TimeFrame Count - How many timeframes would you like to monitor (1, 2, 3)

- How many timeframes would you like to monitor (1, 2, 3) Arrow Checking Mode - Arrow drawing and alert mode

- SuperTrend Multiplier - Multiplier for SuperTrend Calculation

- Multiplier for SuperTrend Period - Period for SuperTrend Calculation

- Period for SuperTrend Calculation Drawing Style - Draw SuperTrend Values as dots or line

- Draw SuperTrend Values as dots or line Calculate Trades - Calculate trade results (true/false)

- Calculate trade results (true/false) Trading Periods - You can set it to trade only signals of a specific period (according to broker time)

- You can set it to trade only signals of a specific period (according to broker time) Allow More Trades At Same Time - A new trade can be opened if a previous one has not yet closed (true/false)

- A new trade can be opened if a previous one has not yet closed (true/false) Trade StopLoss Mode - ATR based stoploss OR fix stoploss pip

- ATR based stoploss OR fix stoploss pip TakeProfit Risk-Reward - TakePropfit R

- TakePropfit R Alert Periods - You can control when you want to receive notifications. If the field is empty, there is no restriction. The format of the restriction is: start time-end time. If you want to specify multiple periods, simply list them separated by semicolons. For example: 06:00-08:30;12:00-02:15.



Arrow Checking Mode: Arrow Off - No arrow

Chart Candle Arrow - Arrows based on chart closed candles ( If you're only monitoring higher timeframes, the indicator will signal when the current SuperTrend values of the higher timeframes align at the close of a chart candle, without waiting for the higher timeframes to close. )

Lowest TimeFrame Arrow - Arrows based on lowest timeframe closed candles

Don't forget! Since you can set how many candles the indicator should draw, choose this number so that there are indicator signals drawn throughout the trading period you entered!

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