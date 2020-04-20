Majoritarian MT4 Indicator
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 20 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is using 10 classical indicators:
- Moving Averages
- Larry Williams' Percent Range
- Parabolic Stop and Reverse
- Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence
- Moving Average of Oscillator
- Commodity Channel Index
- Momentum
- Relative Strength Index
- Stochastic Oscillator
- Average Directional Movement Index
for calculating the up or down trend for the current currency pair by majoritarian principle for the all TimeFrames.