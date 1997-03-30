CrocodileHunting

The Expert Advisor works with the Alligator indicator.





He is always the first to open a buy order and builds his trading behavior from it.





As soon as the current price crosses the green line up and the bar closes, the next bar opens





a pending stop order to buy.





As soon as the current price crosses the green line down and if the pending order has not been opened, it is deleted.





If an order has been opened, the amount for which the order will be closed is set to close it.





If, nevertheless, the current price will be at a loss to the open order, then at a certain distance,





specified in the settings, the EA will open another purchase order using the martingale method. Who doesn't want to





in order for the martingale to work, then in this parameter, in the settings, you will need to put one and the lot amount multiplied by





the unit will be given by the lot amount specified in the settings of the first open order





Let's say it is specified here in the settings that after the third buy order is in the market, if the current





The price will still tend to go down, then a deferred stop will be opened to close profit orders.





a sell order with an increased lot amount, opening which, the current price tending downwards will close all orders





located in the market with the magic number of the adviser. That is, it will close four orders - one for sale and three for





purchase. 1 . "Opening Orders" extern double Lots = 0.2 ; the amount at which the order will be purchased. extern int Slippage = 50 ; slippage from the current price. extern int Magic1 = 1911 ; the magic number of the order. extern int FirstBuy = 100 ; the distance of the order opening from the current price. extern int NextOrderBuy = 300 ; the distance of opening purchase orders from the previous open purchase order. 2 . "Order Opening Time" extern int Include = 1 ; after what hour the orders will be opened. extern int TheSwitch = 15 ; after what hour the orders will not be opened. 3 . "Increasing the lot" extern double mnogitb = 3.0 ; all subsequent buy orders except the first one they will open and increase their amount by the specified amount. extern double mnogits = 2.0 ; all subsequent sell orders except the first one they will open and increase their amount by the specified amount. 4 . "Sell Order Network Settings" extern bool grids = false ; If this parameter is if true, then the ADVISOR will be help close orders opening a network of orders for the sale. extern int names = 3 ; After which order for The sale will be opened a network of orders. extern double TheInitialAmountOfOpeningSellOrders = 0.1 ; What will be the amount? The first order of the network has been opened. extern int DistanceFromCurrentPriceSellGrid = 300 ; Distance from the current price where will the first one be opened the order of the network. extern int NumberOrders = 5 ; The number of orders in the network. extern int OrderGridDistance = 50 ; The distance of the network itself between the orders. extern double TheAmountIncreasingTheNextOrder = 0.15 ; The amount that will be added to each the subsequent grid order. 5 . "Closing Orders" extern int nameb = 3 ; The number of open Buy orders has reached which, if the price goes at a loss, then The ADVISOR will open counter orders. for sale and is preparing to close orders in profit. extern double TheAmountOfTheOrderOpeningSell = 10.0 ; at what price will it be A sell order has been opened to close everything orders in the terminal. extern int FirstSell = 600 ; at what distance from the current price will be A pending sell order has been opened for closing of all orders located in on the terminal under a certain magic the number. extern int NextOrderSell = 100 ; Distance from the opening price of the previous one sell orders, which one will be opened for next order, if there is one order for closing will not be enough. extern double clos = 10.0 ; The closing amount of all orders in the terminal under the advisor's magic number.





