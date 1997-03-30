CrocodileHunting

The Expert Advisor works with the Alligator indicator.

He is always the first to open a buy order and builds his trading behavior from it.

As soon as the current price crosses the green line up and the bar closes, the next bar opens

a pending stop order to buy. 

As soon as the current price crosses the green line down and if the pending order has not been opened, it is deleted.

If an order has been opened, the amount for which the order will be closed is set to close it.

If, nevertheless, the current price will be at a loss to the open order, then at a certain distance,

specified in the settings, the EA will open another purchase order using the martingale method. Who doesn't want to

in order for the martingale to work, then in this parameter, in the settings, you will need to put one and the lot amount multiplied by

the unit will be given by the lot amount specified in the settings of the first open order 

Let's say it is specified here in the settings that after the third buy order is in the market, if the current

The price will still tend to go down, then a deferred stop will be opened to close profit orders.

a sell order with an increased lot amount, opening which, the current price tending downwards will close all orders

located in the market with the magic number of the adviser. That is, it will close four orders - one for sale and three for 

purchase.

1. "Opening Orders"

extern double Lots      = 0.2;   the amount at which the order will be purchased. 
extern int Slippage     = 50;    slippage from the current price.  
extern int Magic1       = 1911;  the magic number of the order.
extern int FirstBuy     = 100;   the distance of the order opening from the current price.
extern int NextOrderBuy = 300;   the distance of opening purchase orders from 
                                 the previous open purchase order.
//--- 
//                      
2. "Order Opening Time"

extern int Include   = 1;        after what hour the orders will be opened.
extern int TheSwitch = 15;       after what hour the orders will not be opened.
//---
//

3. "Increasing the lot"

extern double mnogitb = 3.0;     all subsequent buy orders except the first one
                                 they will open and increase their amount by
                                 the specified amount.

extern double mnogits = 2.0;     all subsequent sell orders except the first one
                                 they will open and increase their amount by
                                 the specified amount.
//---
//                      

4. "Sell Order Network Settings"

extern bool grids                                 = false; If this parameter is 
                                                           if true, then the ADVISOR will be 
                                                           help close orders 
                                                           opening a network of orders for 
                                                           the sale.

extern int names                                  = 3;     After which order for 
                                                           The sale will be opened
                                                           a network of orders.

extern double TheInitialAmountOfOpeningSellOrders = 0.1;   What will be the amount? 
                                                           The first order of the network has been opened.

extern int DistanceFromCurrentPriceSellGrid       = 300;   Distance from the current price
                                                           where will the first one be opened 
                                                           the order of the network.

extern int NumberOrders                           = 5;     The number of orders in the network.
extern int OrderGridDistance                      = 50;    The distance of the network itself between 
                                                           the orders.
extern double TheAmountIncreasingTheNextOrder     = 0.15;  The amount that will be added to each
                                                           the subsequent grid order.
//---
//                     

5. "Closing Orders"

extern int nameb         = 3;                         The number of open Buy orders has reached 
                                                      which, if the price goes at a loss, then
                                                      The ADVISOR will open counter orders.
                                                      for sale and is preparing to close orders in 
                                                      profit.

extern double TheAmountOfTheOrderOpeningSell = 10.0;  at what price will it be
                                                      A sell order has been opened
                                                      to close everything 
                                                      orders in the terminal.

extern int FirstSell     = 600;                       at what distance from the current price will be
                                                      A pending sell order has been opened for 
                                                      closing of all orders located in 
                                                      on the terminal under a certain magic 
                                                      the number.
                      
extern int NextOrderSell = 100;                       Distance from the opening price of the previous one
                                                      sell orders, which one will be opened for
                                                      next order, if there is one order for
                                                      closing will not be enough.

extern double clos       = 10.0;                      The closing amount of all orders in the terminal
                                                      under the advisor's magic number.



