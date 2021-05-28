SureWIN

SureWIN is a very simple either "trend-following" or "trend reversal" trading program you can use. There are only few input values you may need to modify. This EA ensures the correct trend is being checked. SureWIN can generate profit in the long run even with just a 100 trading capital. Capital can be in US dollars or in US cents (USD or in any currency you prefer). Based on tests, it would be best to have 1000 capital for every pair you are trading. (Ex. 3 pairs = 3000 balance.)  

Visit my MyFxbook Link:

NOTE: Trade using -50 RISK while set the other input values to DEFAULT to produce HUGE PROFITS. (Based on 99.9% modeling quality back tests.)

I.  The input values are as follows:

A. Trade Window

1. Enable Trade Window: Enable/disable trade window.

2. Trade Start: Start of time where trading can be executed.

3. Trade End: No orders can be initiated beyond this time except to prevent loss for existing trade.

B. Trade Strategy

1. Strategy: Strategy can be Trend Reversal, Trend Continuation, or Either of the two. Default is set to Either.

2. Lot Size: Initial minimum volume.

3. TP (pip): Pip distance of TakeProfit from Order price.

4. SL (pip): Pip distance of StopLoss from Order price.

5. Spread Limit (pip): Allowed minimum price spread.

6. Timeframe: chart period that will be considered in making trade decisions in SureWIN.

NOTE: We suggest you keep the other strategy inputs the same and make Timeframe = 5 minutes. We observed that bigger timeframes will generate lesser profit. However, lower timeframes like 5 minutes gives the biggest net profit.

C. Trailing Info

1. Enable Trailing SL: Enable/disable Trailing StopLoss.

2. Trailing Trigger (pip): Pip distance from Order price where trailing starts to execute.

3. Auto Trailing Update: Automatically reduces the trailing distance as the trade progresses towards the positive side.

NOTE: We suggest you keep Trailing SL = true. Keep your Trailing Trigger between 10 pips to 30 pips so your order won't end early.

D. Goal & Risk

1. Reorder Goal ($): Currency Goal once reorder is executed. This will apply to the entire trade comprised of more than one order.

2. Reorder Risk (-$): Currency Risk once reorder is executed. This will apply to the entire trade comprised of more than one order.

NOTE: As a rule, we suggest that you use your total balance value on both. For example, if your account balance is $1,000, make your GOAL = 1000 and RISK = -1000.

E. Reorders 

1. Reorder Trigger (pip): Pip distance from Order price that will initiate a reorder.

2. BUY Lot Multiplier: Value that will be multiplied to the last open BUY order lot size to generate the next BUY reorder volume.

3. SELL Lot Multiplier: Value that will be multiplied to the last open SELL order lot size to generate the next SELL reorder volume.

NOTE: We suggest you keep Reorder Trigger at 20 to 30 pips, while Multiplier values is best and less risky when at its lowest. You should also understand that making the Multiplier = 1.0 means using the previous lot size in the new order.

F. Auto Manage

1. Auto LotSize: Enable/disable auto volume size based on the percent risk of the existing balance.

2. Auto Risk (%): Percent risk that will be used against the existing balance for auto lotsize.

G. Breakeven Rules  

1. Breakeven Trigger ($): Currency value that will trigger the breakeven feature of SureWIN. This sill be applied on the Inverse Martingale strategy.

2. Breakeven Value ($): More or less the currency profit that will be gained when the trade terminates on breakeven.

H. Martingale Rule 

1. Martingale Breakeven Level: Martingale level after the original order where the breakeven will be applied.

2. Show Breakeven Line: Allows the breakeven line to show on the chart.

NOTE: There's a default Magic Number that you can modify to easily differentiate orders.

II. Chart Objects  :

1. EA Switch: This will enable/disable the execution of new orders in current empty chart.

2. Close Button: Lets the user close ALL existing orders in the current chart in just ONE click. To prevent accidental use of this button, a confirmation is required from the user before closing all existing orders in the said chart.

3. Weak Trend Notification: A notification text appears under the Close Button



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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
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2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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