Puria Advisor

5

The Expert Advisor follows Puria trading method. RSI is used for sorting out signals. Also, the EA implements the averaging function.


Trading strategy

  • Three Moving Average (МА) indicators combined with Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence (MACD) provide market entry signals. Sell as soon as First MA crosses Second MA and Third MA below and confirmation from MACD arrives (one bar has closed below the zero level).
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter. If RSI is below 50, and three MAs combined with MACD provide a sell signal, a sell order is sent.
  • Market movement direction change. In case the market changes direction after an order is opened, a new buy order is opened.
  • Optimal profit level. In case more than one order is opened, the EA calculates the price level, after reaching which the profitable orders cover the unprofitable ones with a low profit percentage.


Inputs

The following list describes the input parameters of the EA that can be modified and optimized:

  • MAGIC (MAGIC number) - EA order ID;
  • Trade (Trade) - if FALSE, the EA opens no new orders after all existing ones are closed by TP or SL;
  • (ON Filter RSI) – if FALSE, RSI values are not taken into account;
  • Lots (Initial Lot Size) - order volume;
  • TakeProfit (Profit level (in points)) - take profit level;
  • StopLoss (Loss level (in points)) - stop loss level;
  • Step (Distance between orders (in points)) - minimum distance between orders;
  • MaxOrders (Maximum number of open orders) - maximum number of opened orders.

You can also adjust the parameters of Moving Average, Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence and Relative Strength Index, such as period, price type, offset and MA method.

Reviews 1
Pinhas Bibergal
280
Pinhas Bibergal 2020.12.30 10:48 
 

Great advisor! Finally something that's really working.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
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Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Irisha Scalper Advisor
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The "Irisha" is an Expert Advisor, in which we attempted to implement the ability of trading on smaller timeframes (1-15 minutes). The main idea lies in opening frequent trades and in the ability to "cover" losing trades with profitable ones. However, we had to resort to the Martingale strategy to implement the idea. Due to this, it is recommended to have a large deposit and/or cent account for using this EA. Operation of the EA on a live account can be evaluated here: https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Karina Scalper Advisor
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The "Karina" Expert Advisor trades based on the signals of the Several Moving Average indicator and "averaging" of the open orders. The signals are filtered based on the Relative Strength Index indicator. The TakeProfit(TP) level is set when opening the first deal. If the market reverses, new orders will be opened in the direction of the first order, followed by "covering" of losing orders with profitable ones. It is recommended to have a large deposit and/or cent account in order to use this EA
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Pinhas Bibergal
280
Pinhas Bibergal 2020.12.30 10:48 
 

Great advisor! Finally something that's really working.

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