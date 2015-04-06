Antlia MT4

Antlia2021 is a moderate profit algorithm with more than 60% profitable trades and 12% Equity Drawdown Maximal in 12 months historical backtesting. It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days.

Centaurus is combination of Fixed Lots, RSI and Grid algorithm.

Recommended Brokerwww.icmarkets.com


Trades

The Group of Trade has a Fixed Lots with grid algorithm open by Divergence RSI , a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars set from the beginning. Feel free to test and experiment with other value.

Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The algorithm has been designed to work on the EURUSD pair. Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs.

You must use 1-Hour, 4-Hour or Daily timeframe chart.

Input Parameters

- Lot: You can adjust lot based on your current balance. (Example 0.02 lot for 1000 USD)

- Nearby_PIP: Sets the Grid value in pips. (Example Nearby_PIP 10 Pips is 10 Pips interval from the last order) . It is recommended to keep the default value.

- TP_PIP: Sets the Take Profit value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.

- TP_money: Sets the Take Profit value by the amount of profit.

- Trade_count: Set the trade count per group of buy or sell order. Please change as your acceptable risk (The default value was set to 10 because of limitation in publishing in mql5 market)

- Expired_day: Set the expired date from open order. Please change as your acceptable risk. 

- RSI_Max : Relative Strength Index (Default: 70)

- RSI_Min : Relative Strength Index (Default: 30)

- RSI_Period: Relative Strength Index (Default: 14)

Backtest

During the development, the algorithm was tested and optimised with default settings for the period between 21.03.2020 and 21.03.2021 on history data in MT4. 

For Backtesting in MT4: In MT4 the timeframe should be set to H1. Also, make sure that you have all data available in for the currency pair in the history center.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
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Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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