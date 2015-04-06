The expert system Rebecca goes through the whole history and can work with a currency pair (USDCAD) with a single setting. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. Recommended 1000 $. It is necessary to test the bot both on all ticks and in any other mode, the opening prices are also suitable.





Rebecca bot, works using the Mockingbird indicator. Work only with the USDCAD currency pair, period H1.

To regulate the risk, changing the Percent Risk field from 100 to 1000 Skryn is done on a $ 1000 deposit and at PercentRisk = 100.





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