Turtle Scalper Pro

4.81

Turtle Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system. Backtest Now!

This Expert advisor not use arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy, All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit.


Important Information Revealed

By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Spider Crazy Pro! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 message or email !


The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.

The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 6 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.

Turtle Scalper Pro Work mainly on EURUSD H1.

This Ea is Fifo Compliance.

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an  artificial intelligence algorithm to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56921

Recommended Test Period 2014 to Today.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.

You can find Our Telegram Channel for any news and discount Here


Run Backtest

Here you can find a complete guide to run a backtest correctly: How To Backtest Any Trading System Correctly


Others Product

Here you can find Live Performance and my other productshttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller 


Recommendations


Symbol EURUSD
Timeframe H1
Test From 2014
Settings Default or set files
Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd: 1st recommended, 2nd
Minimum Deposit 100 usd
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick
Fifo Compliance Yes


Settings

  • Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
  • Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
  • Risk: risk for autolot calculation
  • Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
  • Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
  • Enable Lwma: enable the lwma trend filter
  • Lwma timeframe: timeframe for lwma indicator
  • Lwma periods: periods for lwma indicator
  • Lwma price: price for lwma indicator
  • trading days, if true, enable this day for trading orders
  • Take Profit: take profit for orders
  • Stop Loss: stop loss for orders
  • Trade Comment: comment for a trade
  • Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
  • Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
  • Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your trading hours
  • Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
  • Fixed Start Minute: minute for start
  • Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
  • Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop
  • Enable Bars to Close: Close trades after a fixed number of bars
  • Bars to Close: number of bars for close a trade
  • Recovery mode: enable recovery mode, so the Ea try to recovery fast the loss
  • Recovery Factor: lot*this amount for recovery (high risk involves for recovery mode)
  • Enable Trailing Stop: Enable Trailing Stop
  • Start only in Profit: Start only if Stop loss is in Profit
  • Trailing Stop in Point: Trailing Stop in Point
  • Trailing Step in Point: Trailing Step in Point
  • Change Chart Color: Change Chart Color in Scalper Pro Colors
  • Show Panel: Show trading panel of the EA
  • Show Error: Show error messages if something is wrong

For other questions, please contact me!

Reviews 28
Ilia Ostroumov
237
Ilia Ostroumov 2021.12.23 12:39 
 

The inherent risk-return ratio in this product is worthy of high praise. With proper optimization and tuning, the tool is able to extract real profits.

Wen Bing Chen
634
Wen Bing Chen 2021.02.26 12:18 
 

I use it directly in live account. It works without any lose, so nice

Stanislav Obrizan
3880
Stanislav Obrizan 2021.01.25 17:06 
 

Good job!

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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Llama Crazy Pro MT5 is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with  11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a  large number of orders . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Scorpion Crazy Pro MT5 ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message   or email ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Lla
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2 pieces left to price increase   (399 -> 599)  Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -
Stratos Mistral mt5
Michela Russo
5 (1)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
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Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.23 12:54 
 

Negative feedback!

Ilia Ostroumov
237
Ilia Ostroumov 2021.12.23 12:39 
 

The inherent risk-return ratio in this product is worthy of high praise. With proper optimization and tuning, the tool is able to extract real profits.

Michael Roseboro
63
Michael Roseboro 2021.03.21 16:57 
 

Solid performing EA so far in backtesting, will need to spend more time with it before live testing, however. Live performance results are what truly matters after all.

Wen Bing Chen
634
Wen Bing Chen 2021.02.26 12:18 
 

I use it directly in live account. It works without any lose, so nice

Stanislav Obrizan
3880
Stanislav Obrizan 2021.01.25 17:06 
 

Good job!

Golf1
2293
Golf1 2021.01.05 20:29 
 

very good

wingtiger
118
wingtiger 2020.12.22 11:23 
 

I like it because it is a system with a high winning percentage

Ante Nils Olof Ohlsen
130
Ante Nils Olof Ohlsen 2020.12.09 13:48 
 

Great!

Nuno Silva Da Cruz
1090
Nuno Silva Da Cruz 2020.12.09 12:13 
 

top

Mahmoud Nowishy
672
Mahmoud Nowishy 2020.12.09 10:23 
 

BT is okay, testing it live at the moment, however the author is not responding to comments or any DM will update and edit my review later on

Razak
140
Razak 2020.12.05 05:41 
 

BT, and demo acc first trading closed in profit. Will monitor in long run.., already start with real account and very profitable.

Franz Krenn
688
Franz Krenn 2020.12.01 18:35 
 

BT is promising and first trades are done on real account with success.

cklord
836
cklord 2020.11.30 22:35 
 

Great EA with good early results! I have bought a number of Michela's products and they are all performing well.

Scott
74
Scott 2020.11.16 20:59 
 

Outstanding ea! Every single EA I’ve tried from this seller has made me money with very reasonable drawdown thus far👍🏼

pjjania
69
pjjania 2020.11.10 23:43 
 

Amazing backtesting, on pitch EA reflects expectations.

HoKwanLim
188
HoKwanLim 2020.11.07 21:43 
 

works well till now.

farri1 F
43
farri1 F 2020.11.06 18:43 
 

So far, this EA is showing profitable results.

champ
152
champ 2020.11.06 13:09 
 

Good EA and works well till now.

Savell Martin
1543
Savell Martin 2020.11.04 13:07 
 

So far, so good! All trades so far have closed in profits.

Sven Walden
338
Sven Walden 2020.11.01 18:44 
 

bisher perfekte Ergebnisse auf Demokontos von 3 verschiedenen Brokern. Werde ab. 02.11.20 auf RealKonto gehen.

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