Turtle Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system. Backtest Now!

This Expert advisor not use arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy, All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit.





Important Information Revealed

purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Spider Crazy Pro! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 message or email ! Bythis Expert Advisor you are entitledof! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me byor email !





The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.

The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 6 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.

Turtle Scalper Pro Work mainly on EURUSD H1.

This Ea is Fifo Compliance.

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an artificial intelligence algorithm to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56921

Recommended Test Period 2014 to Today.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.

You can find Our Telegram Channel for any news and discount Here





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Here you can find a complete guide to run a backtest correctly: How To Backtest Any Trading System Correctly





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Recommendations



Symbol EURUSD Timeframe H1 Test From 2014 Settings Default or set files Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd: 1st recommended, 2nd Minimum Deposit 100 usd Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick Fifo Compliance Yes



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