Robot Harry

Robot Harry

This Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY H1. It has been backtested on historical data for the past 16 year and it achieves good results in real trading.

The quality (robustness) of the strategy was also tested on other markets and timeframes, and Monte Carlo tests were also performed.

Strategy risks only 0,3 % of account for every trade (this value you can change but it is recommended to risk max. around 2 % of the account per trade). This is a simple but very effective money management that will allow the strategy to increase the number of lots as your account grows.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate overview, equity chart and trade analysis. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination.

There is no need to use a large account. I recommend trading from 500 USD.

Features:

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
No martingale, no grid, no scalp
No excessive consumption of CPU resources
User-friendly settings
All settings optimized
Longterm strategy

If you have any question, please contact me before buying.
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4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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