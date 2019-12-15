BaxterStars is a fully automated trading system for the Metatrader4 platform. The robot trades on the scalping system. It opens trades for short positions. Depending on the market situation, it can open a different number of transactions, from 1-2 per week to 5 transactions per day. It all depends on how the market behaves. The robot works on a breakthrough strategy. It automatically determines the accumulation lines of the price range by setting virtual entry points at the level of these lines. As soon as the price breaks a given point, the robot opens a long or short position with the optimal level of transaction volume. The transaction volume is calculated as% of the total balance. After opening a transaction, the robot enters escort mode. It automatically sets the closing levels of the transaction and during the trading process shifts them to the optimal distance, which, according to the robot, will be as effective as possible.

Advantages of BaxterStars:

the robot is fully automatic.

default settings for currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD.

works on all timeframes.

automatically determines the size of the lot. Thus, the robot builds the most efficient trading.

very easy to configure and optimize parameters.

can trade both on a local PC and on a VPS server.

runs on the platform of Metatrader4

















Broker's recommendations for trading with the BaxterStars robot:

spread up to 20 points.

STOPLEVEL level = 0;

cent or micro accounts. The number of decimal places in EURUSD and GBPUSD = 5.

















BaxterStars Options: