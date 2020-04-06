Super Turbo AI is a Multi Currency Trading Robot which has been carefully designed and rigorously tested for successful and consistent long term trading activities with each trade been potentially profitable. The over twelve years Optimization and back testing stages have both been well completed and default setting is best suited to the EURUSD pair. Attached also is the same EURUSD setting which can continually be used for months and even years to come (please visit the Comments section to download the already Optimized EURUSD Setting and start LIVE trading today).

Below are the descriptions of the parameters used in the calculation process for Super Turbo AI:

Current_Chart Enter intended trading symbol here. Ex. "EURUSD"

Current_Chart_Spread Important! Before optimization, enter the fixed spread value your broker charges here. Ex. 3 for 4 digit charts - 30 for 5 digit charts.

Fibo_Expn_Bars_Begin Bars past on which the Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement calculation is to begin. Ex. 0,2,3,5.

Pre_TurboExpn_Bars First point range.

TurboExpn_Bars Second point range.

Post_TurboExpn_Bars Third point range.

Pre_TurboExpn_Bars_Deviation Minimum Price difference between first and second point bar ranges.

TurboExpn_Bars_Deviation Minimum Price difference between second and third point bar ranges.

Price_Expansion_TF Calculation Timeframe.

Morning_Start Wake up trade time for some trade entries.

Morning_Range Moving Average Bars Convergence Period.

Morning_Range2 Moving Average Bars Convergence Period II

Holy_Range Daily Pivot Moving Average Period for all the currencies.

Heavenly_Metric Pivotal Currency Pair Lead.

Good_Morning_TF Calculation Timeframe.

Price_MA Moving Average Bars Convergence Period.

Trend_MA Moving Average Bars Convergence Period II.

Price_Trend_TimeFrame Calculation TimeFrame.

Turbo_Range Turbo Engine Core Cross Moving Average.

Turbo_Interval Interval Shift of Cross

Turbo_TimeFrame Calculation Timeframe.