Kst pro tools MT4
- Indicators
- Vincent Albert Feugier
- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 20
✅ Overview
KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST).
It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading, thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic.
This indicator shows only meaningful momentum, exactly when it matters.
📊 Indicator Components
🔹 KST Line (blue)
-
Measures the true strength of market momentum
-
Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate of Change values
🔹 Signal Line (red)
-
Moving average of the KST
-
Used as a reference to determine momentum dominance
🔹 Smart Histogram (green / red)
-
Displays which line is currently dominant
-
Automatically filters out neutral market phases
🟢🔴 Simplified Bar Logic
✅ Display condition
Histogram bars appear only when:
-
Both KST and Signal are above zero (bullish context)
-
or both are below zero (bearish context)
Otherwise, no bars are shown.
🟢 Green Bars – Dominant Momentum
-
KST is stronger than the Signal
-
Main momentum is accelerating
-
The bar extends from 0 to the dominant value
🔴 Red Bars – Weakening Momentum
-
Signal dominates the KST
-
Momentum is slowing down or preparing to reverse
-
The bar extends from 0 to the dominant value
✅ One-Glance Interpretation
|Market Context
|Histogram
|Strong directional momentum
|🟢 Green
|Momentum losing strength
|🔴 Red
|Neutral / transition phase
|—
🚀 Key Advantages
✔ Instant momentum clarity
✔ Zero unnecessary noise
✔ No misleading signals around zero
✔ Works on all markets
✔ Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading
✔ Clear and intuitive visual design
🎯 Recommended Use
-
Confirm existing trends
-
Filter trade entries
-
Identify momentum acceleration or slowdown
-
Excellent synergy with:
-
Price Action
-
Support & Resistance
-
Moving Averages
-
Breakout and Pullback strategies
-
⚙ Adjustable Parameters
-
4 ROC periods
-
4 SMA smoothing periods
-
Signal line period
➡ Easily adaptable to any trading style
✅ Conclusion
KST Pro Tools turns the traditional KST into a modern, visual, and professional momentum tool.
When a bar appears, momentum is clear. When it disappears, you wait.