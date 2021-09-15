Super support and resistance

This support and resistance indicator gives u a)support level b)resistance level c)direction(trend) all in one.The indicator is based on the top 3 best levels there are!Red dots are sell direction and green dots are buy direction,if candles dont break these levels u get in after the 3rd dot,always use higher time frames from h1 up so its more clear where direction is going,also u can set the indicator to your time frame that u are lookin at.
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Easypippin Collector
Peter Francois J Thijs
Indicators
Telegram Channel & Group :https://t.me/joinchat/sdHZOjGc9V0xYjQ0 V.I.P Group Access: Send Payment Proof to our Inbox https://easypippin.com/ The Easypippin collector indicator gives u a indication of direction,based on several settings all put together to make it Easy to detect where the market possible is going to. The indicator gives u a X inthebox and a X , if u see them painting together the possible direction is strong. The indicator also can be used as a support and resistence zone.  Sc
BuySell zone
Peter Francois J Thijs
Indicators
Breakout strategies are very popular among traders. They consist of buying an asset when it breaks above some level or selling it when the price breaks below some level. This level can be a   t rend line, a previous high, a   m oving average, or another indication. In the case of a box breakout, the indicator draws a box containing the highs and lows of the previous candles. LONDON BREAKOUT BOX indicator gives u alert when there is a box break out ONLY IN LONDON session when price breaks previo
Reversalcandles
Peter Francois J Thijs
Indicators
Reversal candles indicator , use in second window with rsi,levels 10-20-50-80-90 so u can see where the reversal candles pop upat the overbought oversold rsi levels.Great oppertunity to get in early and get out at the best moment. Candle turns blue at the 10-20 level "buy" candle turns red at the  90-80 level "sell" Always look at the major trend beore taking a buy or sell!!!
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