Support and Resistance Zones with Alerts

3

Introducing our groundbreaking Forex indicator, specifically designed to help traders master the art of identifying critical support and resistance zones, as well as double top and double bottom patterns with unprecedented accuracy. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a powerful tool that will revolutionize your trading experience.

Our proprietary indicator leverages cutting-edge technology to recognize key price levels where buying and selling pressures are poised to shift the market dynamics. By accurately detecting support and resistance zones, our indicator empowers you to make informed trading decisions based on historical data, allowing you to capitalize on potential trend reversals.

But that's not all! Our innovative indicator goes beyond the conventional support and resistance analysis by identifying double top and double bottom patterns, essential for spotting bullish and bearish reversals. These patterns, formed when the price fails to break through key levels twice, are invaluable for traders seeking to ride the market's trend shifts.

The true game-changer lies in our indicator's real-time alert system. As soon as the price interacts with these crucial zones, you'll receive timely notifications, giving you the edge to act promptly and make profitable moves. With this invaluable feature, you can stay ahead of the curve, minimizing risks and maximizing gains.

But that's not all. We are adding our Proprietary Currency Strength Meter as a FREE ADD-ON this week only!

This state-of-the-art tool is designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies, helping them make more informed trading decisions. With our Supply and Demand indicator and the A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator combined, traders have access to unparalleled accuracy and reliability.

The Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator recommends the top 4 currencies that are tradeable at any given time, eliminating the need for manual searching and decision-making. This ensures that traders can focus on the most profitable trades and achieve greater success and profitability in their trading endeavors.

Overall, our unique indicator and our BONUS A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator, are invaluable tools for traders of all experience levels, offering unparalleled accuracy and reliability. With its sophisticated technology and intuitive interface, this tool is poised to revolutionize the world of forex trading, helping traders achieve greater success and profitability in their trading endeavors.

In a world of uncertainty, our Forex indicators offers unmatched precision and reliability. Developed by industry experts who understand the challenges traders face, this powerful tool is designed to help you navigate the market with confidence. Don't let lucrative opportunities slip through your fingers - harness the power of our revolutionary indicator and transform your trading journey today.

Take the first step towards Forex success and invest in the ultimate support and resistance indicator now. Your future self will thank you.


INPUTS


Zones Inputs

Double Top Zone Color: Choose Zone Color

Double Top Zone Opacity: Choose Zone Opacity

Double Bottom Zone Color: Choose Zone Color

Double Bottom Zone Opacity: Choose Zone Opacity

Zones Thickness: Choose Zone thickness

Alerts: Choose True/False to receive alerts when price touches an important


Currency Strength Meter Inputs

Panel Scale: Choose display size

Font Size Mode: Auto/Manual

Font: Choose Font

Timeframe: Choose Timeframe that Currency Strength Meter should pull data from. We recommend Weekly/Monthly

Pairs Prefix: Some brokers have a letter in front of their currency pairs like iGBPUSD. Place this letter here.

Pairs Suffix: Some brokers have a letter behind their currency pairs like GBPUSDi. Place this letter here.

Alert to change the best currency pair: Input #1. You will receive an alert when the top recommended pair updates



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5 (38)
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Tetsuya Tamaoki
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Tetsuya Tamaoki 2023.07.25 16:19 
 

Incompatible with other indicators. MT4 sometimes becomes slow.

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