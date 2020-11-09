Resistance and support zones indicator

This is a very complex indicator that calculates resistance and supportlevels. When the calculation is done, it merges levels that are close to eachother.

It support different timeframes, simply by changing timeframe.


Features:

  • See support and resistance levels
  • Alarm can be set off when price enters a support/resistance zone
  • Different timeframes


See screenshots for visual.

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Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
OPENING PRICE: $49, 2 COPIES LEFT! Next price: $149 Final price: $299 This   is an expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements. No martingale No grid Broker and deposit Any broker with small spreads is suitable. Recommended deposit: $300 or more. Minimum deposit: $100  Currency pairs and timeframe Recommended pair: EURUSD Recommended timefram
Pure Trend EA
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
OPENING PRICE:  $30 (3 copies left) Next price: $59 Final price:  $99 Pure Trend EA is a low-risk expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements that is based on Stochastic and MACD. No Martingale No Grid Broker and deposit Any broker with small spreads is suitable. Recommended deposit:   $300 or more. Minimum deposit:   $100  Currency pairs and
King Trend Whisper
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
Current price: $49 Final price $199 This EA   is a professional built EA with fixed stoploss and takeprofit to minimize risk (1/4 ratio). It uses only tools that messures trend and oscillator. It has been a long work to find what tools to combine, to find best results. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. No Martingale No Grid Broker and deposit Any broker with small spreads is suitable. Recommended deposit:   $300 or more. Minimum deposit:  
Ant nest 7 in 1
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
5 (2)
Experts
Timeframe:   1H Symbol:   EURUSD Fully automatic EA that has   7 different EAs   packed in one! The different EAs is carefully selected to match eachother. They are all trend following and they all works with different indicators to balance their strength. This EA is made for long term use and works best when the market is stable. This EA has a function so you can sell ALL orders with profit, or over a certain profit with a single click of a button! All settings is pre-defiend , you do not n
Angry predator
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up! Next price: $99 Angry Predator  is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots . Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together. Monitoring:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058   (just started) All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not
Index Jabber 4 in 1
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
5 (3)
Experts
Was 4 EAs in one, now it's 9 in 1! This is the most powerful EA we have ever made that are up for sale! It contains 9   EAs with different approach on the market. All of them secures your position with takeprofit, stoploss and trailing stop. With an integrated graphic function, you will have a good understanding of how the strategy is performing.  (It may be that they work on forex, but we have not tested them for that) Please visit my blog section for detailed information how to set this sy
Australian Hunter
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
This EA is an EA that let you decide the risk.  Currency pairs and timeframe Recommended pair:   AUDUSD Recommended timeframe:  M30 EA is working with trend that is build with a complec system of different indicators and priceaction. It protects your account with a safe stoploss, and ofcourse take profit level.  There is also an Autolot function that lets the EA adapt to your account size when it grows. We developed this EA for 10 month ago, and nothing is changed since. In other words, this
Ichimoku Power
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO UPDATE Every 5 buyers - Price increase with 50$  Final price - 199$ Have you always wanted a simple EA with just ONE indicator? Well, you have found it! This EA is made ONLY with Ichimoku ! This strategy is based on what Ichimoku was thinking when he build this indicator. The EA is NOT optimized with any tool.  It contains of 2 different Ichimoku settings. One setting is for 1 hour chart and one setting is for 4 hour. This settings is NOT optimized. It is based on our know
Level2Level MT4
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Utilities
RELEASE PRICE - JUST 199$ Final price - 499$ For every 10 copies sold, price will increase 100$. This is an advanced semi automatic EA, that trades from level to level. How does it work? The user puts it the desired levels in settings that they want to trade from. When this is done, the levels appear on the graph. The levels is 5 support levels, 5 resistance levels and one neutral level. This EA trades only long over neutral and only short below neutral. On neutral, it trades both ways. Where
Scalp Bonanza
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
4 (1)
Experts
Scalp Bonanza is an scalping robot with advanced systems to see when the price is moving in one direction. Tight trailing stoploss is what exits the trade. You will se a lot of trades!! This system is made for high volatility markets that are fast trending, therefore I think its best to have it running for 45-60 minutes after open. Supported currency pairs: GER40 (DAX), US30 (Dow Jones), NAS100 (Nasdaq) R ecommended timeframe: 5min (works on multiple tf) Link to SET file The EA does   not us
Index Breakout MT5
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
1 (1)
Experts
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? This EA is acting on breakout for DAX (Germany index), or Dow Jones. It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is   2 different strategies   that can be used with   3 different charts ) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies
ScalpXpert Pro
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
1 (1)
Experts
ScalpXpert Pro - Precision Scalping for Index Trading! Price: $100 (Limited-time offer – get it now before the price increases!) Introducing ScalpXpert Pro – your ultimate solution for precision scalping in index trading! This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed to capture fast and accurate trades in volatile index markets, such as NASDAQ, S&P 500, DAX, and more. With ScalpXpert Pro, you can take advantage of short-term price movements and maximize your profit potential without using
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