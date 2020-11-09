Resistance and support zones indicator
- Indicators
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Jose Daniel Stromberg MartinezI am a professional developer /tester. I have been working with this proffession for 5 years. Main developments and testing is for software for car sales.
I have been working with automatied trading for 3 years on my spare time, but now its time to take it to another level.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a very complex indicator that calculates resistance and supportlevels. When the calculation is done, it merges levels that are close to eachother.
It support different timeframes, simply by changing timeframe.
Features:
- See support and resistance levels
- Alarm can be set off when price enters a support/resistance zone
- Different timeframes
See screenshots for visual.