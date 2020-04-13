Pivot Points Multi
- Indicators
- Professoft Limited
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 April 2020
- Activations: 5
Pivot Points Indicator
Features:
- Send alerts when a pivot line is hit
- Displays Daily, Weekly, Monthly Indicators at the same time on the chart
- Restricting the time during the day when the alerts are sent
- Adjust the styling settings for the Pivot lines
Settings:
- Show Daily Pivots
- Show Weekly Pivots
- Show Monthly Pivots
- Weekly Pivots Hit Notification Enabled
- Monthly Pivots Hit Notification Enabled
- Hit Check Frequency
- Time Restriction Enabled
- From Hour
- To Hour
- PP Color
- R1 Color
- R2 Color
- R3 Color
- S1 Color
- S2 Color
- S3 Color
When you purchase and leave a review, let me know and I may be able to give you another robot for free.