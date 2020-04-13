Pivot Points Multi

Pivot Points Indicator

Features:

  • Send alerts when a pivot line is hit
  • Displays Daily, Weekly, Monthly Indicators at the same time on the chart
  • Restricting the time during the day when the alerts are sent
  • Adjust the styling settings for the Pivot lines
Settings:

  • Show Daily Pivots
  • Show Weekly Pivots
  • Show Monthly Pivots
  • Weekly Pivots Hit Notification Enabled
  • Monthly Pivots Hit Notification Enabled
  • Hit Check Frequency
  • Time Restriction Enabled
  • From Hour
  • To Hour
  • PP Color
  • R1 Color
  • R2 Color
  • R3 Color
  • S1 Color
  • S2 Color
  • S3 Color
When you purchase and leave a review, let me know and I may be able to give you another robot for free.
Recommended products
SNR Support Resistance
Forex Basecamp
Indicators
FREE DOWNLOAD  Understanding Support & Resistance Support and Resistance are critical levels used by market participants in making decisions. This level is used to determine whether the price will continue or reverse direction. If this Support and Resistance is combined with candlestick forms, it is believed that it will be able to determine the next movement.  Economic support can be interpreted as a level where supply begins to decrease and demand increases so that if that happens, prices will
Year2Year
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required. This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart. Parameters: LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5; Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0; ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - s
FREE
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Auto Trade Pivot
Yonggang Shang
Indicators
Optimized Version of the Pivot-Based Adaptive Support, Resistance, and Signal Line Indicator No Parameters, Simple and Easy to Use, Suitable for Daily and Lower Timeframes. Advantages: Applicable to all instruments. Suitable for all timeframes. The indicator automatically adjusts with changing data, providing more accurate signals. Instructions for Use: If the current price breaks above the signal line, the trend is bullish, with the initial target being the upper resistance line. If the price
Smart Trendlines
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Morning Star PRT indicator uses the morning flat breakout principle. The indicator displays morning flat levels and shows possible targets. An additional Fibonacci level has been added to the indicator, as well as sound alerts about the intersection of both target levels specified in the settings and the night flat level. The Morning Star PRT indicator builds a night flat channel at the end of the night, as well as two Fibonacci price levels up and down. These levels can be considered both
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicators
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Super support and resistance
Peter Francois J Thijs
Indicators
This support and resistance indicator gives u a)support level b)resistance level c)direction(trend) all in one.The indicator is based on the top 3 best levels there are!Red dots are sell direction and green dots are buy direction,if candles dont break these levels u get in after the 3rd dot,always use higher time frames from h1 up so its more clear where direction is going,also u can set the indicator to your time frame that u are lookin at.
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Candlestick Pattern advance
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
There are 8 types of this indicator. Consisted of 1. Bullish and Bearish Engulfing 2. Morning and Evening Star 3. Three Green Soldiers and Three Red Crows 4. Three Inside Up and Down 5. Three Outside Up and Down 6. Bullish and Bearish Harami 7. Tweezers Top and Bottom 8. Piercing and Dark cloud cover Signal Filter :: 1. The appearance of the candle stick 2. SMA 3. 2EMA :: EMA Fast and EMA Slow 4. RSI N otification :: 1. Via screen 2. Email 2. Phone For trading 1. Scaling 2. Binary options 3.
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicators
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Daily Pivots Multi indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Daily Pivots Multi Indicator Daily Pivots Multi is an exclusive indicator to draw your pivots levels and much more. Most indicators draw daily pivots for the day. Daily Pivots Multi is able to draw levels for different days. The indicator can do the calculation for unlimited number of days backward. It means that you can draw the levels for today but also for the past days. This is very useful if you want to study a strategy with Pivots levels over a period of time. Another problem is that e
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Bar Strength Divergence indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (2)
Indicators
Bar Strength Divergence Indicator for MT4 BarStrength Indicator is an exclusive indicator to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. BarStrength Indicator shows the strength of each candle. The indicator shows in a separate windows candles relatively to 2 price levels representing resistance and support in the market. Once candle is near resistance it is highly probable that price movement will change direction and will go down in the next candles. Once candle is near
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Square dashboard
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Square Dashboard is a new generation indicator that has the task of simplifying the technical analysis of the market and speeding up access to the charts. The logic of this indicator is really simple but effective, you can observe the daily, weekly and monthly opening values. The confluence of these values leads to the generation of the warning, red to identify bearish conditions, green to identify bullish conditions, while the gray color identifies the lateral condition. Having the whole market
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
FiveTT Pivot Lines
Chima Nwokoro
Indicators
5TT Pivot Lines is a visual display of pivot lines. These are primarily support and resistance points with the 'Blue' Pivot Point. Pivot points are useful for determining key levels for entry or exits (setting targets and stop loss levels). Having these support & resistance lines visually displayed on the chart is very useful for intraday traders. 5TT Pivot Lines come with some user-friendly settings to decide if to display the lines or connectors on the chart Settings CandlesBack: This gives th
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Trading Room Indicator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicators
TR CPR Full Lines Pivot — Full Pivot Range Indicator A professional indicator that automatically plots CPR (Central Pivot Range) levels on Daily (D1) or H4 timeframe , with clean lines and structured targets ( TP1 – TP3 ) for both upside and downside. It helps you identify clear BUY / SELL zones , with smart alerts when price touches or breaks key levels. Features: Automatic CPR calculation from previous Daily or H4 candle. Clean lines for BUY / SELL / PP (Pivot) . TP1 – TP3 targets displayed
YFX Wing Patterns
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Wing Patterns indicator scans for many different kinds of Patterns using an XABCD structure. The term Wing Pattern is used to refer to all types of patterns based on a general XABCD structure, which is plotted in an alternate high-low extreme form. In other words, assume that point X is started at a low point on the chart. The point A is plotted at the next highest point within a certain number of bars. This certain number of bars is called the depth level. In this example, point B would be
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicators
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Forex Gump Trend
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Forex Gump Trend is a universal indicator for highly effective determination of the trend direction. If you identify the trend correctly, this is 95% of trading success, because you will be able to open trades in the direction of the price movement and benefit from it. The Forex Gump Trend indicator helps traders with a high degree of efficiency to determine the current trend direction, as well as trend reversal points. The direction of the trend is shown by colored lines on the chart, and the
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicators
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Pivots Dashboard
Noiros Tech
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivots Dashboard is the single most complete instruments set for Pivot Points trading currently available in the market. We have done a comprehensive research prior to the product design to make sure that this product meets every need of Pivot Point trading. Pivots Points are significant levels technical analysts can use to determine directional movement and potential support/resistance levels. Pivot Points are thus predictive or leading indicators. While the points were originally used by floor
BPSPanel
Remi Passanello
Indicators
BPS Panel Breakout Pro Scalper Solution Panel This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. BPS Panel   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How doe
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review