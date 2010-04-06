Trading Room Indicator

TR CPR Full Lines Pivot — Full Pivot Range Indicator


A professional indicator that automatically plots CPR (Central Pivot Range) levels on Daily (D1) or H4 timeframe, with clean lines and structured targets (TP1 – TP3) for both upside and downside.

It helps you identify clear BUY / SELL zones, with smart alerts when price touches or breaks key levels.


Features:

  • Automatic CPR calculation from previous Daily or H4 candle.

  • Clean lines for BUY / SELL / PP (Pivot).

  • TP1 – TP3 targets displayed both above and below price.

  • Centered labels for easy readability.

  • Integrated alerts with customizable cooldown.

  • Fully customizable colors and line styles.

  • Lightweight and fast — no DLLs required.

    Ability to use BUY/SELL zones as opposite stop-loss references.


Notes:

  • Works on all instruments (Gold, Forex pairs, Indices).


More from author
TR Liquidity Map Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicators
TR-LMP Pro — Smart Auto-Mapped Liquidity Zones TR-LMP Pro is an institutional-grade liquidity mapping indicator that automatically detects high-value liquidity levels above and below price, highlights buy-side and sell-side liquidity zones, and visualizes liquidity intensity using a clean, professional, non-retail display. Instead of manually guessing key levels, TR-LMP Pro reveals where price is most likely to target, sweep, reverse, or continue — giving traders a smarter and more objective w
TR Basket AI Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Experts
TR Basket AI Pro — Adaptive Basket Trading System Overview TR Basket AI Pro is an advanced, adaptive basket-based trading system designed for traders who seek consistency, controlled risk, and automation-driven decision making . It is built for Forex, Gold, Crypto and Indices , with an intelligent execution model that prioritizes risk stability over aggressive profit-chasing . This system is not a typical Grid or Martingale. Instead, it operates using smart layered scaling , risk-weighted e
TR cpr
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicators
TR CPR Pivots – Professional Daily Levels TR CPR Pivots is a professional technical indicator that automatically calculates Central Pivot Range (CPR) and Daily Pivot Levels based on the previous day’s High, Low, and Close . Designed for clean charts, precision trading, and EA compatibility, this indicator delivers accurate institutional-style levels widely used by professional traders across Forex, indices, metals, and crypto. Key Features Automatic Central Pivot Range (PV / TC / BC) D
