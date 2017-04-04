NewsBreaker EA

3.38

NewsBreaker EA is an News Trading EA and tries to trade short-term trends during the announcement of important economic news.

Benefits

  • The EA has its own Magic number and is ideally suited to complement other EAs
  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging
  • Equity protection by dynamic hidden Stop Loss and Break Even function

Inputs‌

  • start hour hour broker server time, in which the EA starts the trading period
  • start minute minute broker server time, in which the EA starts the trading period
  • end hour hour broker server time, in which the EA ends the trading period
  • end minute minute broker server time, in which the EA ends the trading period
  • allowed Spread in Points maximum allowed spread (in points) to open a trade
  • allowed Slippage in Points maximum allowed slippage (in points) to open a trade
  • use Moneymanagement false means trade with fixed Lotsize; true means trade with automatic LotSize via risk setting
  • fixed LotSize if "use Moneymanagement = false", then trade with fixed Lotsize
  • Risk percentage of free margin to trade - for example: risk 10 means 0.01 lot per 100 USD free margin
  • max Lotsize maximum allowed lot size to open trades
  • XSecondPause the opening of a new trade (in the same direction) will pause for x seconds after closing the last trade
  • UseDeltaForClosing If true then High/Low from last x bars additional y points is hidden exit price for open trade
  • DeltaPointsForClosing number y of additional Points
  • DeltaClosingBars number x of last bars to consider
  • UseDeltaForOpening If true then High/Low from last x bars additional y points is hidden entry price to open an trade
  • DeltaPointsForopening number y of additional Points
  • DeltaopeningBars number of last bars to consider
  • Magic Number unique number to identify each trade
  • Order Comment you can set here your trade comment
  • TP Value in Points take profit in points
  • SL Value in Points stop loss in points
  • Use Trailing If true then option trailing SL is active
  • TrailingStartPoints start trailing SL, if x points in profit
  • TrailingStopPoints distance in points trailing SL
  • TrailingStepPoints adjustment steps in points
  • use Vola filter If true then volatility filter is active
  • Vola filter periode vola filter indicator period
  • Vola filter timeframe vola filter indicator timeframe
  • Vola multiplier determines the factor, how high the volatility may be, so that trades can be generated
  • Partial
  • EnablePartialClose If true then trading with partial TP levels is possible
  • PartialClosePercent % Share of the total lot size, which is provided for each level of TP (Example: total lot size 0.05 lot, 5 TP Level, PartialClosePercent 20%, when a new TP level (StepTPPoints) is reached, 0.01 Lots are closed)
  • StepTPPoints Distance of the TP levels in points
  • TPSteps Number of the TP level
  • EnableBreakEven If true then trading with Break Even Feature is possible
  • BreakEvenProfitPoints Amount of profit in points with the SL value is set to the entry price
  • MondayAM if true then trading on Monday AM is possible; if false, then there will be no trades executed on Monday AM
  • MondayAMStartTime start time trading period on Monday AM
  • MondayAMEndTime end time trading period on Monday AM
  • MondayPM if true then trading on Monday PM is possible; if false, then there will be no trades executed on Monday PM
  • MondayPMStartTime start time trading period on Monday PM
  • MondayPMEndTime end time trading period on Monday PM

Settings for other weekdays are identical

  • UseNewsFilter if true then the news filter is active/if false, then the news filter is inactive
  • SymbolsToCheck news relevant pairs can be set individually
  • UseHighImpact if true then high impact news are considered
  • HighBeforeMins allow trading from x minutes before the high impact news
  • HighAfterMins allow trading until y minutes after the high impact news
  • UseMediumImpact if true then medium impact news are considered
  • MediumBeforeMins allow trading from x minutes before the medium impact news
  • MediumAfterMins allow trading until y minutes after the medium impact news
  • UseLowImpact if true then low impact news are considered
  • LowBeforeMins allow trading from x minutes before the low impact news
  • LowAfterMins allow trading until y minutes after the low impact news

A detailed description of NewsBreaker EA can be found in the : NewsBreaker Blog

Reviews 8
Max
1654
Max 2023.06.28 11:44 
 

This is a brilliant ea, best news Ea out there absolutely. Thomas is a good programmer/developer and provides very good support on the product after purchase. This has some totally useful features, simple to use and without useless gimmicks that use up cpu, mostly unique and hard to find in similar products for some reason.

Tang Ou
1169
Tang Ou 2017.08.16 04:16 
 

It is the best in terms of Risk/Reward ratio. Low risk with high growth. Very safe to run and not worry too much about DD as it is only running during News period. It is 5 stars now. Deserve to be 10 stars if partially TP functions are applied properly.

rolan rolan
476
rolan rolan 2017.08.16 02:24 
 

Mr.Thomas deserved five star, this EA is amazing. you can use big deposit big lot to run this EA. thank you ,Thomas, great man.

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
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MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
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Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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5 (2)
Experts
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4.67 (3)
Experts
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Aurum AI mt4
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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
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Infinity Trader EA
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5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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SpotLight EA
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4.3 (10)
Experts
This is a multi-strategy EA. In the night scalping mode, the filters filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, you can also trade pull-backs during longer trends on same houers or days. A detailed description of SpotLight EA can be found in the SpotLightBlog and a live monitoring here: If you have any question about the product, please contact me.
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Max
1654
Max 2023.06.28 11:44 
 

This is a brilliant ea, best news Ea out there absolutely. Thomas is a good programmer/developer and provides very good support on the product after purchase. This has some totally useful features, simple to use and without useless gimmicks that use up cpu, mostly unique and hard to find in similar products for some reason.

Alberto Gonzalez
933
Alberto Gonzalez 2019.05.08 04:12 
 

More than 50% of losses in one week, no more comment...

Zhi Hu
801
Zhi Hu 2018.03.16 02:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tiger19910108
137
tiger19910108 2018.03.05 04:16 
 

Qq2907948216互相交流讨论

Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2017.09.04 15:46 
 

Ea without security measures, enters into benefits, then goes to lost and closes operation, there are no defined Break Even my Stop loss, also has a bug in magic numbers DO NOT CHANGE them or start buying and selling crazy.

The programmer says that we wait for the update, and they are waiting 2 weeks, I have it rented, I hope there is a price offer when I fix it.

For that reason, due to the lack of programming (not sl, not TSL, not BE), the magic number bugs and the slowness of repair of the EA my Punccion low, when I release the update and if I can try it because it offers a right price, I'll upload the stars, right now 5 stars is too much for EA, and I passed it to 1. I lost more than 900 $ with their bugs and lack of programming

Tang Ou
1169
Tang Ou 2017.08.16 04:16 
 

It is the best in terms of Risk/Reward ratio. Low risk with high growth. Very safe to run and not worry too much about DD as it is only running during News period. It is 5 stars now. Deserve to be 10 stars if partially TP functions are applied properly.

rolan rolan
476
rolan rolan 2017.08.16 02:24 
 

Mr.Thomas deserved five star, this EA is amazing. you can use big deposit big lot to run this EA. thank you ,Thomas, great man.

Wei Song
431
Wei Song 2017.08.06 16:52 
 

Good

Good support

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