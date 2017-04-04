NewsBreaker EA is an News Trading EA and tries to trade short-term trends during the announcement of important economic news.



Benefits

The EA has its own Magic number and is ideally suited to complement other EAs

No martingale, no grid, no hedging

Equity protection by dynamic hidden Stop Loss and Break Even function

Inputs‌

start hour hour broker server time, in which the EA starts the trading period

hour broker server time, in which the EA starts the trading period start minute minute broker server time, in which the EA starts the trading period

minute broker server time, in which the EA starts the trading period end hour hour broker server time, in which the EA ends the trading period

hour broker server time, in which the EA ends the trading period end minute minute broker server time, in which the EA ends the trading period

allowed Spread in Points maximum allowed spread (in points) to open a trade

maximum allowed spread (in points) to open a trade allowed Slippage in Points maximum allowed slippage (in points) to open a trade

maximum allowed slippage (in points) to open a trade use Moneymanagement false means trade with fixed Lotsize; true means trade with automatic LotSize via risk setting

means trade with fixed Lotsize; means trade with automatic LotSize via risk setting fixed LotSize if "use Moneymanagement = false", then trade with fixed Lotsize

if "use Moneymanagement = false", then trade with fixed Lotsize Risk percentage of free margin to trade - for example: risk 10 means 0.01 lot per 100 USD free margin

percentage of free margin to trade - for example: risk 10 means 0.01 lot per 100 USD free margin max Lotsize maximum allowed lot size to open trades

maximum allowed lot size to open trades XSecondPause the opening of a new trade (in the same direction) will pause for x seconds after closing the last trade

UseDeltaForClosing If true then High/Low from last x bars additional y points is hidden exit price for open trade



If then High/Low from last x bars additional y points is exit price for open trade DeltaPointsForClosing number y of additional Points



number y of additional Points DeltaClosingBars number x of last bars to consider



number x of last bars to consider UseDeltaForOpening If true then High/Low from last x bars additional y points is hidden entry price to open an trade

If then High/Low from last x bars additional y points is entry price to open an trade DeltaPointsForopening number y of additional Points



number y of additional Points DeltaopeningBars number of last bars to consider

Magic Number unique number to identify each trade

unique number to identify each trade Order Comment you can set here your trade comment

TP Value in Points take profit in points

take profit in points SL Value in Points stop loss in points

stop loss in points Use Trailing If true then option trailing SL is active

If then option trailing SL is active TrailingStartPoints start trailing SL, if x points in profit

start trailing SL, if x points in profit TrailingStopPoints distance in points trailing SL

distance in points trailing SL TrailingStepPoints adjustment steps in points

adjustment steps in points use Vola filter If true then volatility filter is active

If then volatility filter is active Vola filter periode vola filter indicator period

vola filter indicator period Vola filter timeframe vola filter indicator timeframe

vola filter indicator timeframe Vola multiplier determines the factor, how high the volatility may be, so that trades can be generated

determines the factor, how high the volatility may be, so that trades can be generated Partial

EnablePartialClose If true then trading with partial TP levels is possible

If then trading with partial TP levels is possible PartialClosePercent % Share of the total lot size, which is provided for each level of TP (Example: total lot size 0.05 lot, 5 TP Level, PartialClosePercent 20%, when a new TP level (StepTPPoints) is reached, 0.01 Lots are closed)

% Share of the total lot size, which is provided for each level of TP (Example: total lot size 0.05 lot, 5 TP Level, PartialClosePercent 20%, when a new TP level (StepTPPoints) is reached, 0.01 Lots are closed) StepTPPoints Distance of the TP levels in points

Distance of the TP levels in points TPSteps Number of the TP level

Number of the TP level EnableBreakEven If true then trading with Break Even Feature is possible

If then trading with Break Even Feature is possible BreakEvenProfitPoints Amount of profit in points with the SL value is set to the entry price

MondayAM if true then trading on Monday AM is possible; if false , then there will be no trades executed on Monday AM

if then trading on Monday AM is possible; if , then there will be no trades executed on Monday AM MondayAMStartTime start time trading period on Monday AM

start time trading period on Monday AM MondayAMEndTime end time trading period on Monday AM

end time trading period on Monday AM MondayPM if true then trading on Monday PM is possible; if false , then there will be no trades executed on Monday PM

if then trading on Monday PM is possible; if , then there will be no trades executed on Monday PM MondayPMStartTime start time trading period on Monday PM

start time trading period on Monday PM MondayPMEndTime end time trading period on Monday PM

Settings for other weekdays are identical

UseNewsFilter if true then the news filter is active/if false , then the news filter is inactive

if then the news filter is active/if , then the news filter is inactive SymbolsToCheck news relevant pairs can be set individually

news relevant pairs can be set individually UseHighImpact if true then high impact news are considered

if then high impact news are considered HighBeforeMins allow trading from x minutes before the high impact news

allow trading from x minutes before the high impact news HighAfterMins allow trading until y minutes after the high impact news

allow trading until y minutes after the high impact news UseMediumImpact if true then medium impact news are considered

if then medium impact news are considered MediumBeforeMins allow trading from x minutes before the medium impact news

allow trading from x minutes before the medium impact news MediumAfterMins allow trading until y minutes after the medium impact news

allow trading until y minutes after the medium impact news UseLowImpact if true then low impact news are considered

if then low impact news are considered LowBeforeMins allow trading from x minutes before the low impact news

allow trading from x minutes before the low impact news LowAfterMins allow trading until y minutes after the low impact news

A detailed description of NewsBreaker EA can be found in the : NewsBreaker Blog