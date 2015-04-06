PalladaAutoSystem

Pallada Auto System is a fully automated expert with the ability to use both with and without stop loss.

The system works on the principle of placing pending orders at the same time

Trading Instruments - Forex (EUR / USD)

Growth rates per month are 5-30% with different expert settings. The trading advisor has established itself as an assistant in a calm, measured trading without nerves and stress. Try it and you will understand all the delights of trading without negative factors affecting you.

Expert input parameters (settings):

Lots - 0.01 (recommended for every $ 100 deposit);

TakeProfit - 110 (110-165);

UseSL - false (disabled) ; true (enabled);

Not triggered pending orders will be automatically deleted at 20:00.

Timeframe - 30m