PalladaAutoSystem


Pallada Auto System is a fully automated expert with the ability to use both with and without stop loss.

The system works on the principle of placing pending orders at the same time 

Trading Instruments - Forex (EUR / USD) 

Growth rates per month are 5-30% with different expert settings. The trading advisor has established itself as an assistant in a calm, measured trading without nerves and stress. Try it and you will understand all the delights of trading without negative factors affecting you.

Expert input parameters (settings):

Lots - 0.01 (recommended for every $ 100 deposit);

TakeProfit - 110 (110-165);

UseSL - false (disabled)true (enabled);

Not triggered pending orders will be automatically deleted at 20:00.

Timeframe - 30m


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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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