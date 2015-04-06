PalladaAutoSystem
- Experts
-
Sergey KutskoMajor instruments FX. 2009 (eur/usd, gbp/usd)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Pallada Auto System is a fully automated expert with the ability to use both with and without stop loss.
The system works on the principle of placing pending orders at the same time
Trading Instruments - Forex (EUR / USD)
Growth rates per month are 5-30% with different expert settings. The trading advisor has established itself as an assistant in a calm, measured trading without nerves and stress. Try it and you will understand all the delights of trading without negative factors affecting you.
Expert input parameters (settings):
Lots - 0.01 (recommended for every $ 100 deposit);
TakeProfit - 110 (110-165);
UseSL - false (disabled); true (enabled);
Not triggered pending orders will be automatically deleted at 20:00.
Timeframe - 30m