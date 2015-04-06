Snake Wave Strategy

Snake Wave Strategy:

This is a Hedge expert, it relies on RSI for an entry ( Above RSILimit;Buy, Below RSILimit;Sell).

it starts by opening the corresponding order with an (InitialLot) ,setting (FixedTPSL) as stoploss and takeprofit equally, and setting an opposite pending order based on the percentage (DifferencePercentage) assigned on the (FixedTPSL) variable and so on with multiplication of the lot using (LotMultiplier).

Example :

Ask : 1.2222 , Bid : 1.2220

First Order : Buy at 1.2222

DifferencePercentage : 20%

FixedTPSL 30 Pips.

Initial Lot : 0.01

Lot Multiplier : 3

- it will set the pending Sell order at 1.2216 , (6 pips below the open price) with 0.03 Lot

- when this pending Sell Order is hit, it will be activated and it will place a Pending Buy order at 1.2228 ( 6 pips above the open price) with 0.09 Lot

and so on.


there is a couple of ways to control your Lot growth:

MaxHits ( can be ignored if 0 ) : integer number of allowed reflections since the initial order.

LotMax ( can be ignored if 0 ) : setting a limit to Lot growth preventing it from multiplication on next hit ( max lot possible is LotMax).



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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Hedge
Abd Alrahman Loulou
1 (1)
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Hedge Expert : Its a simple Hedge technique gives you the ability to control entry points with a click of a button. When you hit Start the expert opens two orders, one buy and one sell according to the settings in the dashboard ( Lot , SL , TP). when you hit Stop, all of opened orders will be closed. When one of the orders closed to stop loss ( i.e Buy order) the sell order will adjust its stop loss according to a variable called (SL_Adjust), setting a new stop loss at (Sl_Adjust) pips away fro
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