Tripple Divider EA
- Experts
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Matas MileviciusI am an MT4/MT5 (MQL4/MQL5) developer with 6+ years of experience and published products on MQL5 Market.
In addition to product development, I now provide freelance programming services for existing MT4/MT5 code:
Bug fixes for EAs, indicators, and scripts
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 4 September 2019
- Activations: 5
Tripple Divider EA - smart martingale robot.
Working perfect on any 5 digits broker with variable spread,and on any market condition.
Used indicators : MA,MACD,RSI
Best results gets trading on volatility pairs like EURJPY,GBPUSD,EURUSD,GBPJPY.
No require any optimization!
Recommend to use on VPS server.
Time frame M5,M15,H1.
Starting deposit from 500 EUR/USD/GBP.
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