Tripple Divider EA

  • Experts
  • Matas Milevicius
    Matas Milevicius

    Matas Milevicius

    3.2 (4)
    I am an MT4/MT5 (MQL4/MQL5) developer with 6+ years of experience and published products on MQL5 Market.
    In addition to product development, I now provide freelance programming services for existing MT4/MT5 code:
    Bug fixes for EAs, indicators, and scripts
    12 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.20
  • Updated: 4 September 2019
  • Activations: 5

Tripple Divider EA - smart martingale robot.

Working perfect on any 5 digits broker with variable spread,and on any market condition.

Used indicators : MA,MACD,RSI

Best results gets trading on volatility  pairs like EURJPY,GBPUSD,EURUSD,GBPJPY.

No require any optimization!

Recommend to use on VPS server.

Time frame M5,M15,H1.

Starting deposit from 500 EUR/USD/GBP.


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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:12 
 

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Matas Milevicius
1241
Reply from developer Matas Milevicius 2021.03.21 17:04
Thank you for your review Miguel. Best Regards.
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