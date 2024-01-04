QuantStars Blackop Ai
- Experts
-
Johan Sebastiaan BlanckeWelcome to QuantStars.ai
We are specialized in liquid asset (forex/stocks/indices/crypto) strategy development and automation.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
BLACKOP-AI | Expert Advisor Unlimited (MT4)
- Trades EURUSD and GBPUSD on the 5-minute chart
- Expert Advisor (EX4)
- SET files
- Unlimited support
- Minimum account size 200 (EUR/USD/X)
- Minimum leverage 1:10
Using a serie of complex price pattern detection algorithms, this EA is able to generate steady results long term.
It has a strike rate (winning percentage) of 74% and does about 2,7 trades per day. Over a period of more than 8 years it was able to generate an average compounded return of 138% per annum, using 2% risk per trade (EURUSD & GBPUSD).
The Expert Advisor trades the markets: EURUSD and GBPUSD on the 5 minute chart.
SET-files (normal and save-mode) are included in the "Comments" section for easy installation.
Please run the EA only on the 5-minute (M5) chart.
Broker server time must be (GMT+2) like IC Markets and such. If not, adjust start and end-times in the settings accordingly.
!! No dangerous trade management methods such as martingale, grid or averaging are used. Only pure price action trading with only 1 trade per set-up and fixed maximum risk !!
* Backtest was run with 99,9% reliable tickdata from TickdataSuite, including real spreads, 5 euro round trip commission and 10 points negative slippage. Only these setting ensure reliable results.