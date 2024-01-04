QuantStars Blackop Ai

BLACKOP-AI | Expert Advisor Unlimited (MT4)



- Trades EURUSD and GBPUSD on the 5-minute chart

- Expert Advisor (EX4)

- SET files

- Unlimited support

- Minimum account size 200 (EUR/USD/X)

- Minimum leverage 1:10





Using a serie of complex price pattern detection algorithms, this EA is able to generate steady results long term.



It has a strike rate (winning percentage) of 74% and does about 2,7 trades per day. Over a period of more than 8 years it was able to generate an average compounded return of 138% per annum, using 2% risk per trade (EURUSD & GBPUSD).



The Expert Advisor trades the markets: EURUSD and GBPUSD on the 5 minute chart.

SET-files (normal and save-mode) are included in the "Comments" section for easy installation.

Please run the EA only on the 5-minute (M5) chart.

Broker server time must be (GMT+2) like IC Markets and such. If not, adjust start and end-times in the settings accordingly.



!! No dangerous trade management methods such as martingale, grid or averaging are used. Only pure price action trading with only 1 trade per set-up and fixed maximum risk !!

