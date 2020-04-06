Bee Sting

Bee Sting – Advanced Trend-Guided Grid System

Bee Sting is a next-generation grid trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for volatile instruments such as XAUUSD and BTCUSD. It combines a controlled grid engine, EMA slope trend detection, ATR-adaptive spacing, and multi-layer protection mechanisms to deliver a more stable and structured approach to grid trading.

Unlike typical martingale systems, Bee Sting does not use lot multipliers. All grid layers use a fixed lot size, allowing the trader to manage exposure with precision and ensuring that the system remains predictable and risk-controlled. The EA focuses on consistency, structured recovery, and disciplined risk management.

Bee Sting is engineered for traders who want a robust grid strategy backed by trend logic and volatility protection, without the excessive risks seen in classical martingale approaches.

Core Features

1. Trend-Guided Grid Engine

Bee Sting uses a dual-EMA slope model (Fast 21 / Slow 55) to detect trend direction.
New trades are only opened when the trend aligns with the grid direction, reducing unnecessary exposure and filtering out sideways markets.

2. ATR-Adaptive Grid Spacing

The grid distance is automatically optimized using ATR calculations.
This enables the EA to expand the grid during high volatility and tighten during stable periods, maintaining proportional spacing across varying market conditions.

3. Fixed-Lot Grid Structure

No martingale and no exponential lot growth.
Lot size remains constant for every grid layer, giving the trader full control of position sizing and maximum exposure.

4. Basket Take-Profit System

Instead of waiting for individual trades to close in profit, Bee Sting monitors the overall basket and closes all positions when the combined profit target (based on total lots) is reached.
This greatly increases the probability of achieving profitable exits.

5. Volatility Spike Protection

Bee Sting includes a robust volatility-avoidance module.
It detects abnormal candle ranges and sudden pip jumps, temporarily pausing trading during dangerous periods. This protects the strategy from unpredictable market spikes.

6. Stopout Safety and Cooldown System

The EA supports two independent risk-protection modes:

  • Maximum Drawdown in USD

  • Maximum Drawdown in Percent

If the threshold is reached, all trades are closed immediately and trading is paused for a specified cooldown period.

7. Optional Trend-Flip Hedge Recovery

Bee Sting can automatically open a hedge basket when the trend reverses sharply.
This hedge helps stabilize the floating loss and accelerates recovery during volatile reversals.
(Feature is optional and can be disabled in settings.)

8. Smooth, Low-Noise Trade Frequency

Bee Sting avoids over-trading by combining:

  • Spread filters

  • Trend confirmation

  • Volatility checks

  • Cooldown windows

This leads to fewer random trades and a higher concentration of quality entries.

What Bee Sting Is NOT

To provide clarity and transparency:

  • Not a martingale EA

  • Not a hedging-only EA (hedge is optional)

  • Not a scalper

  • Not an arbitrage system

  • Not news-based

  • Not a neural-network model

Bee Sting is a trend-guided grid system with structured safety, not an uncontrolled high-risk strategy.

Recommended Instruments

Bee Sting is optimized for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – 3-digit and 2-digit brokers

  • BTCUSD – high-volatility mode

It also performs well on other volatile assets with proper optimization.

Requirements and Recommendations

Below is a clean requirements table suitable for listings:

Trading Requirements Table

Info Description
Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) and also can be used for BTCUSD
Minimum Balance $250 ($500+ Preferred)
Minimum Leverage 1:500
Timeframe M5


